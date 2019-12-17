Ohio University Police:
Friday, Dec. 13
12:32 a.m., East Green Drive — Report taken concerning a fire extinguisher was removed from first floor of Read Hall, and discharged on East Green Drive.
3:43 a.m., Lasher Hall — Report taken for Breaking and Entering and Criminal Mischief in regards to someone entering Lasher Hall, and also damaging a vehicle in the vicinity. It is believed the two incidents are related.
1:37 p.m., Crawford Hall — Matthew W. Tompkins was issued a summons for littering.
2:23 p.m., Bentley Annex — A menacing report was completed concerning an argument between a student and professor in Bentley Annex occurring earlier in the day.
6:06 p.m., Voigt Hall — Report taken for a stolen bicycle.
7:49 p.m., True House — Report taken for criminal mischief in True House.
8:20 p.m., Gamertsfelder Hall — Items believed to be contraband were collected for destruction.
9 p.m., Sowle Hall — RA staff reported finding stolen property during room checks.
9:27 p.m., Convocation Center — Items believed to be contraband were collected for destruction.
Saturday, Dec. 14
10:17 a.m., Brown Hall — Items believed to be contraband were collected for destruction.
7:21 p.m., McKinley Hall — Criminal damaging report taken concerning damaged smoke detector in McKinley Hall.
9:09 p.m., Richland Avenue — David M. Cochran Jr. was issued a citation for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license.
Sunday, Dec. 15
12:56 a.m., Richland Avenue — Courtney Dunfee was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Athens County and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Monday, Dec. 16
11:12 a.m., West Green Drive — Melva Turner was arrested for domestic violence, for knowingly causing physical harm to a household member.
2:49 p.m., OU parking lot 93 — Report of a hit-skip accident. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Dec. 16
8:39 a.m., Athens — A report of a white Nissan Truck doing donuts in the snow at the Route 550 Park and Ride was received. Deputies located the Nissan truck and driver and advised them not to play in the parking lot. They advised that they understood and were waiting for a ride to work.
10:53 a.m., The Plains — ACSO and ACEMS responded to South Plains Road in reference to a female who stated she was assaulted by an ex-boyfriend. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the victim who advised her ex-boyfriend saw her on the sidewalk and punched her in the nose causing physical injury. The male subject fled prior to deputies arrival. The male subject will have a warrant issued for his arrest for assault.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Dec. 16
2:33 p.m., East State Street — APD responded to People's Bank on East State Street for a report of an employee's vehicle being damaged. A report was taken.
8:57 p.m., Columbus Road — APD responded to OMG! Rotisserie at 139 Columbus Road for a report of a breaking and entering. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
