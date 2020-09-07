Athens City Police Department

Friday, Sept. 4

11:21 a.m. — Officers responded to 470 Richland Avenue, C & E Hardware, for a suspicious vehicle complaint. No arrests were made, but Clonazepam, marijuana, methamphetamine, fake $100 bills, black and silver scales, baggies, glass pipes and Samsung cellphone in a pink case were seized as evidence.

5:16 p.m. — Officers took a report from Robin Zuransky for identity fraud. A report was filed.

5:38 p.m. — Officers responded to Mill Iron Street for a criminal damaging complaint. Dents and a broken mirror were observed on the vehicle.

5:44 p.m. — Officers responded to 929 E. State Street, Walmart, for a trespassing complaint. Nothing was reported taken.

Saturday, Sept. 5

5:46 a.m. — Officers were contacted about a bicycle theft. A black woman’s explorer bicycle was reported stolen from 53 E. State Street, Apartment A.

6:05 a.m. — Officers responded to the Hampton Inn, 986 E. State St., for an assault report. No arrests were made.

