Athens City Police Department

Monday, Oct. 5

6:17 p.m. — Officers responded to Havar, 227 Columbus Road, for a report of a theft from a vehicle.

3:47 p.m. — Officers responded to North Lancaster Street for a report of tires on two vehicles damaged. Four tires in total were stabbed.

10:37 a.m. — Officers responded to a theft report from a vehicle at Ohio University Commons. $5 of change was reported stolen.

10:02 a.m. — Officers took a report from Point Broadband, 145 Columbus Road, that their van was broken into over the weekend. A label maker, change, and a gas card were reported stolen, and the van's door and steering column were reported damaged.

8:43 a.m. — Officers responded to 20 Herrold Ave. for damage to a trailer. A lock hasp was reported cut.

11:29 a.m. — Officers responded to 9 Madison Avenue for a theft from a vehicle. The owner stated his wallet was taken from his vehicle.

11:25 a.m. — Officers responded to North McKinley Avenue for a report of the front and rear wheels and tires were taken from her bicycle when locked at the rack at River's Edge.

