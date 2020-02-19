Athens Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Feb. 14
8:38 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to a report of a theft of items from Rite Aide The Plains, a report was taken.
10:12 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to the Ridgeview Road, Athens in reference to a verbal dispute with a combative female. Upon arrival Deputies made contact with involved parties and it was determined the complainant wanted the female to leave the residence and go back to West Virginia after finding drug paraphernalia in the his residence in the room she was staying. The female agreed to leave and forfeited all drug paraphernalia to Deputies on scene. The drug paraphernalia was placed into evidence for destruction and the female was getting a ride back to West Virginia. No further actions were needed.
11:35 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Cowan Rd. reference a male subject having a mental health crisis. Upon arriving on scene deputies located the male walking on the road with his father. Deputies spoke with the male, and transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.
11:37 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Road on a report of a needle laying in a parking lot. Deputies arrived on scene, located the needle and disposed of it.
12:00 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Longview Heights Rd. on a report of items of mail laying along the road. Deputies arrived on scene and located the mail that was scattered along the road behind a guardrail. Deputies collected the mail, and returned it to the Post Office.
6:43 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Go Mart gas station in Coolville for a private property crash report. Deputies spoke with both involved partiesand a report was taken. No further action taken.
Saturday, Feb. 15
2:40 a.m., Buchtel – Deputies were called to Eculid Ave. Buchtel, for a domestic dispute. The caller advised that he and his adult daughter were in an argument. The daughter agreed to go to bed for the evening. No further action needed.
4:57 a.m., Athens – Deputies were called to Poston Rd. The Plains for an intrusion alarm. Deputies made contact with employees that advised they set the alarm off when arrived to work.
5:31 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were called to E. Fourth St. The Plains, for an incident report. The caller advised that her neighbors vehicle door was open and no one was around it. She advised that while deputies were in route that the doors were then shut. No further action needed.
11:40 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to N. Peach Ridge Rd. near Dutch Creek on a report of four suspicious males in a white truck going door to do stating they were with AEP. Deputies patrolled the area and had not contact with the described truck or any persons.
12:39 p.m., Amesville – Deputies were dispatched to Henry Rd. Amesville residence to assist a homeowner whom had accidentally locked themselves out of their home with a small child being inside the home. Deputies responded with requested assistance from Amesville Fire if tools were needed. Units arrived on scene, and fire units were able to gain access the home without any damage. All units returned to patrol.
6:03 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were on patrol in The Plains area when they came in contact with a male who had an active warrant out of Athens County. Charles Smith, age 63 of The Plains was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident. No further action taken.
7:01 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to State Route 691 in Nelsonville for a report of a female who would not leave the residence. Deputies spoke with the homeowner and it was determined that the homeowner would have to go through an eviction process. No further action taken. 7:59 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Possum Hollow Road in Athens for a report of an alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found an unlocked door to the residence. Deputies did not observe any signs of forced entry to the residence. No further action taken.
9:56 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Union Lane in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
Sunday, Feb. 16
12:00 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were called to Ohio Ave. The Plains, for an incident report. The caller advised that he had purchased some plant based products on-line and that he believes that the product was treated with insecticides due to him feeling ill. The male was transport to OMH for further medical treatment.
2:07 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Moyis Road outside Coolville for a domestic dispute. The female caller reported that she was in a verbal dispute with her husband. On scene, Deputies were advised that no physical violence had occurred. The female refused to make any statement against the husband. The couple agreed to separate for the evening and no further assistance was requested. Deputies advised the couple that additional Deputy response of any kind would result in criminal action. Children’s Protective Services were then advised of the situation due to children being present during the altercation.
2:59 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Oxley Rd. Athens to assist Athens County EMS with a female patient that may have been involved in a verbal dispute with her mother. Upon arriving the female stated that she was upset because she had called 911 for assistance when she felt she did not need medical attention. No further action was needed.
5:08 a.m., Coolville – Deputies returned to Moyis Road outside Coolville for a domestic dispute. Deputies were out earlier in the evening and were advised that the dispute was only verbal and no physical violence had occurred. The female stated the male could stay and requested no criminal charges. The female party then called back stating that her husband hit her in the face after Deputies left. Deputies returned to the residence, and the woman supplied a statement that she was physically assaulted. Charles Robert Weekley Jr., DOB 7-18-82 was then placed into custody for Domestic Violence, and transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:08 a.m., Athens – Deputies took a criminal damaging report of a vehicle being egged and then a neighboring residence was egged. Deputies made contact with both complainants. The complainant who had his vehicle egged had video footage of the vehicle. Case is under investigation.
11:29 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to the bike path near SR 682 on a cyclist stating someone wanted to steal his bicycle. Deputy arrived and spoke with the complainant on the incident. Deputy patrolled the area for a subject in a silver car but did not locate the actual subject involved in the incident.
Monday, Feb. 17
8:03 a.m., The Plains – Deputies took a report of theft from a female subject advising her ex-boyfriend who had been staying with her the last few days had taken her debit card information and saved it in his Apple Wallet in his phone to use to make unauthorized purchases. The complainant was not wanting to pursue charges at this time but wanted to have report on file for her bank records. No further actions were needed.
2:54 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Salem Road for a third party complaint of a dispute. The caller advised that they saw an adult male strike his father. Contact was made with the father who advised there was a dispute between him and his son. The father advised that he did not want to provide a statement against his son and did not want to file criminal charges.
4:56 p.m., The Plains – Deputies received a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle at a residence in The Plains. The complainant was uncertain when exactly the damage occurred but suspected a neighbor they have been having issues with. This matter is currently under investigation.
5:12 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Nelsonville. A male was located and arrested at the residence for having a warrant.
8:48 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Athens, regarding a possible domestic dispute. When Deputies arrived on scene they met with a female who advised she was involved in an altercation with another female after finding her with her husband. The female and male left prior to Deputies arrival, and could not be located. The female at the residence left with no further action needed.
10:38 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies received a complaint of a possible loud party at a residence in Waterloo Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any signs of a loud party or any suspicious activity.
