Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 18
4:35 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Mill School Road for a panic alarm. Deputies made contact with the homeowners who advised everything was fine. Units returned to patrol.
3:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched for an assault complaint on Oak Street. After investigation, it was found to be a mutual fight between two males. Neither party wished to pursue charges, and the officers warned them that if future calls exist, charges will be filed.
7:03 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched in regards of a loud vehicle complaint at the Post Office. On scene, deputies identified a male with an active warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
4:50 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road for a report of a burglary in process. Contact was made with individuals and the matter is under investigation.
5:42 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a breaking and entering. The employee advised he had seen two males on video inside the structure.
8:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded for a report of a stolen phone from a vehicle. There was no forced entry and no damages done to the vehicle.
11:23 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the Piggly Wiggly for a theft report. The complainant stated an unknown male had taken a box of skittles without paying for them. This case remains under investigation.
12:30 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies took a report by phone of a theft. THe complainant said a license plate had been stolen off his vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, Feb. 18
12:07 a.m. — Officers checked an abandoned house on High Street per a previous request of the property’s caretaker.
12:45 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone possibly stealing parts from a vehicle on Elm Rock Road. Determined to be the vehicle owner loading the vehicle on a trailer.
1:11 a.m. — Officers again attempted to locate a male in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street who has an active warrant.
1:39 a.m. — Officers went to an apartment complex on Elm Rock Road for a harassment complaint. The call was determined to be unfounded.
4:05 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Back Street for a 911 hang-up call. Officers assisted the resident in having an unwanted guest removed.
5:05 a.m. — Officers went to the area of Fort Street and East Franklin for what was reported as a possible drug deal. Officers were unable to locate the described vehicle.
5:47 a.m. — Officers went back to Fort and Franklin Streets for a report of a person slumped over in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was empty when officers arrived.
5:56 a.m. — Officers went to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue for a report of a battery stolen from a vehicle.
7:25 a.m. — A vehicle parked on the opposite side of street was cited in the 600 block of Walnut Street.
07:40 a.m. — Officers assisted the Nelsonville Water Department in getting a vehicle moved on Elizabeth Street for a water line repair.
7:45 a.m. — Officers responded to a business on the Public Square for a Breaking and Entering call.
9:36 a.m. — Officers were asked to conduct a well-being check at an apartment complex on Route 691. Unable to make contact.
9:46 a.m. — While on patrol an officer was flagged down by a concerned citizen about a verbal dispute occurring in the 800 block of Poplar Street.
10:38 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on Elm Rock Road. It was determined this was more of a civil matter and the officer was able to resolve it.
11:28 a.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of Poplar Street concerning a report of suspicious people. It was determined to be a crew from an authorized utility maintenance company.
12:35 p.m. — Officers responded to a vandalism call at a business on West Columbus Street.
12:55 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call on Fort Street near Scott Street. Unable to locate anyone in distress.
2:08 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a dispute/assault that had occurred at the library.
2:21 p.m. — Officers responded to GoMart for suspected narcotics that was discarded at the business.
3:00 p.m. — Officers went to HAPCAP and took a report about a vehicle mirror that was damaged over the weekend.
3:21 p.m. — Officers responded to a residence on Poplar Street for a resident who had locked herself out of her house. Officers were able to assist in getting her back inside the apartment.
3:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a male who was possibly intoxicated on Canal Street. The male admitted drinking but was not at risk of harm and stated he was looking for the bus stop. Directions to the bus stop were provided.
3:36 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on Elm Rock Road per request.
3:42 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Canal for a report of a male who was “on the ground digging like a dog.” Officers made contact and were told by the male he was trying to clean up the area and he meant no harm.
4:19 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Adams Street for a well-being check. Officers stood by until medical assistance arrived.
5:30 p.m. — Officers took a theft report from a person who came to the office about her credit cards being unlawfully used.
5:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint in the 100 block of West Washington Street. A group of juveniles were told to leave and not return to the property.
5:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute at Advance Auto Parts. It was determined a male was walking around the property and was asked to leave.
6:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a well-being check on SR 78 due to a third-party complaint.
7:11 p.m. — Officers responded to a breaking and entering call in the 300 block of Adams Street. They searched the residence but did not find anyone inside.
8:30 p.m. — Officers met with a female who came to the office to report she was sexually assaulted.
8:39 p.m. — Officers responded to the 500 block of Back Street for a reported breaking and entering. The only people located were the residents of the property.
8:56 p.m. — Officers responded to an anonymous call of a male walking on Watkins Street who was bleeding from his face. The person was uncooperative about how he was injured but was transported to the hospital by ACEMS.
9:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of suspicious people with flashlights in the 300 block of Fort Street.
9:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male at Speedway who was getting into a vehicle. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the driver/vehicle.
10:41 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Subway on East Canal Street.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, Feb. 18
7:28 a.m. — Officers took report of criminal trespassing that occurred on Feb. 16 at Walmart on East State.
10:14 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a disorderly male on Route 33. Randy Sidders, 35, of Athens, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and resisting arrest.
10:39 a.m. — Officers responded to 741 E. State St. for a criminal damaging report.
12:14 p.m. — Officers responded to 10 Columbia Ave. for a theft from vehicle report. Several items had been taken, including a birth certificate, vehicle title, EMS knife, multi-tool knife, check book, tourniquet and another item with gold and silver parts.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
4:57 a.m. — Officers responded to Burger King, 949 E. State St., for a report of a fake $100 bill that was attempted to be passed.
5:22 a.m. — Officers responded to the 200 block of Hope Drive for a protection order violation. Scott Ward, 51, of Athens, was arrested for violating a protection order.
