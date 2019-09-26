Ohio University Police:

Tuesday, Sept. 24

2:45 a.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Alexa A. Pohlkamp for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

11:48 a.m., Tanaka Hall — Report completed concerning the collection of contraband.

4:51 p.m., OU Golf and Tennis Center — OUPD took information related to a reported theft.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

12:49 p.m., Richland Avenue — Citation issued to Brooke Smith for disobeying a traffic control device.

1:18 p.m., OU mail services — Canine deployment.

4:08 p.m., South Green Drive — Citation issued to Minh Son Nguyen for failure to stop for a stopped school bus.

4:30 p.m., Alden Library — Complainant reported writing on the wall.

6:31 p.m., parking lot 87 — Officer located a damaged light pole.

Athens Police Department:

Tuesday, Sept. 24

9:07 a.m., North Lancaster Street — Two women came to APD to report that their apartment on North Lancaster was entered sometime overnight and items were stolen. A report was taken.

