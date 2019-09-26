Ohio University Police:
Tuesday, Sept. 24
2:45 a.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Alexa A. Pohlkamp for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
11:48 a.m., Tanaka Hall — Report completed concerning the collection of contraband.
4:51 p.m., OU Golf and Tennis Center — OUPD took information related to a reported theft.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
12:49 p.m., Richland Avenue — Citation issued to Brooke Smith for disobeying a traffic control device.
1:18 p.m., OU mail services — Canine deployment.
4:08 p.m., South Green Drive — Citation issued to Minh Son Nguyen for failure to stop for a stopped school bus.
4:30 p.m., Alden Library — Complainant reported writing on the wall.
6:31 p.m., parking lot 87 — Officer located a damaged light pole.
Athens Police Department:
Tuesday, Sept. 24
9:07 a.m., North Lancaster Street — Two women came to APD to report that their apartment on North Lancaster was entered sometime overnight and items were stolen. A report was taken.
