Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Dec. 10
8:27 a.m., Amesville — A caller in the Amesville area reported a computer scam to the Sheriff's Office. The scammer requested the victim to retrieve Target Gift Cards at Kroger's and give him the numbers on the back of each card. The victim did not complete this task and was not out any money on this scam. Victim was given further information on how to avoid these scams and advised to contact the FBI website and fill out a IC3 form.
11:08 a.m., Cooville — Deputies responded to the Coolville area to assist the State Patrol on a vehicle pursuit which turned into a foot pursuit on Deep Hollow Road. One subject was detained with the vehicle but the driver had fled on foot. The case is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
4:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Cross Street in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. She stated that her mom's boyfriend yelled at her. She said that no physical violence occurred and no threats were made. She stated that the male left the residence before the deputies arrival. No further action was taken.
5:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were flagged down on Route 682 in regards to a vehicle accident involving a deer. The male requested a deer carcass receipt for the deer.
5:43 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a call of an intoxicated male on Route 33 in the Wayne National Forest. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
8:28 p.m., The Plains — A female contacted the Sheriff's office, advising that another female dropped off items at her house. Upon making contact the caller advised that she didn't know if the dishes were stolen or not. At the time of the call the Sheriff's Office had no reports of similar items stolen.
9:09 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to Route 144 on a 911 hang up call, upon arriving on scene, there was no emergency found and is unknown how the call was placed. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Maple Street on a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the individuals at the residence and it was found there was some type of dispute however, deputies were not able to determine what the dispute was or whom was actively involved due to conflicting statements. All were advised to separate or go to bed for the night. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Ervin Road on an inactive dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to those involved, who were separated for the evening.
11:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male who reported that he believed someone had hacked into his phone and other accounts. The male advised that Apple and Verizon are looking into the situation, but he also wished to have a report on file.
