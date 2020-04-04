Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, April 2
12:20 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Third Street for a loud music complaint. Deputies spoke with a residence who stated he would turn the music down.
12:24 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to West Bailey Road for a suspicious persons report. The caller reported that they could see flashlights on an access road across the street on federal property. Deputies made contact with an unoccupied vehicle. The vehicle was outfitted with hunting dog cages and appeared to be raccoon hunters. No evidence of any criminal act was visible. The vehicles information was recorded in case any further investigation was later needed. No further action required at that time.
1:36 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Center Street for a burglary in process. The elderly caller stated that multiple subjects were inside her house and she needed help. Deputies made entry into the residence but found it to be unoccupied with no signs of the caller. After additional investigation, it was discovered that the woman was calling from a local nursing home where she had recently been admitted. The intruders that she had reported were nursing home employees. Staff at the facility confirmed that the caller was OK. With no criminal act having actually occurred, no further action was needed.
9:02 a.m., The Plains — A resident of Poston Road reported that sometime overnight someone entered his unlocked car stealing a wallet, and items of photography. A report was taken.
12:10 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Eighth Street in reference to a car hitting a house. The owner of the vehicle stated he parked to drop off medication to a family member and must have not put the car in park.
1:59 p.m., Jacksonville — Jason Morris, 43, of Jacksonville was arrested and transported to the regional jail for felonious assault. Morris purposely struck his 67-year-old neighbor with his truck causing injury to his right arm and knocking him to the ground. Glouster Police also assisted in this case.
3:09 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Seventh Street on a report of a dispute and possible altercation over parking. Deputies received conflicting stories from the involved parties and witnesses, and were unable to establish that a crime had been committed. No further action needed.
3:11 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Sixth Street for an active dispute. Upon arrival contact was made with the complainant who advised his nephew was attempting to enter his home. While deputies were on scene the suspect Jason Morris returned to the residence but fled from deputies on an ATV. Morris was later located and arrested on charges stemming from an incident that occurred earlier in the day. The ATV was impounded.
5:18 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of an out of state theft from a debit card.
7:51 p.m., Athens — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising she was being harassed by her ex-husband, and wanted information on a protection order. She was provided information for a victims advocate, and per her request the male was not contacted.
3:54 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies checked the business and found all windows and doors to be secured. No further action taken.
5:26 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Twp. in reference to suspicious activity near a residence. Area was patrolled and no contact was made with the suspect(s). Caller reviewed video surveillance of area and a positive ID of individuals was not made. Nothing was taken from the residence. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:57 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to McDougal Road on a report of a suspicious male. Deputies arrived in the area, patrolled the area and spoke to the complainant. Deputies were unable to locate the described male.
3:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Grant Street in regards to a burglary complaint. The complainant advised her home is currently vacant, but some property is still at the residence. The caller stated an air compressor was taken, and property was thrown all about the residence. It also appeared as if someone had been "squatting" at the residence.
5:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, in regards to a suspicious vehicle near the pipe and gas line. The vehicle fled prior to law enforcement arrival. The caller was advised to call if she sees any more suspicious activity.
11:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for an active dispute. The caller stated that the neighbors were outside arguing. On scene, Deputies were advised that the involved parties had left the residence prior to their arrival. No further action was needed at that time.
11:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for a report of loud music complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any loud music. Deputies received another report from the complainant who stated that her neighbor was still playing loud music. Deputies made contact with the neighbor and did not observe any music playing at the time of the contact. Deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated they were playing music earlier in the evening but has stopped now. No further action taken.
Athens Police Department
Thursday, April 2
7:55 a.m. — Officers responded to Hope Drive for a domestic violence complaint. Jim Shane Faddis was arrested for domestic violence.
10 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart for a theft report. James Starett, 43, of Athens and Della Burch, 37, of The Plains, were both cited for theft and trespassing. They were released until their court hearing, set for Thursday, May 7 at 8:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.