Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, May 6
11:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were performing a follow up on an active criminal complaint, Deputies made contact with the individuals at a residence on South Plains Road. Information pertinent to the case was discovered. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
10:55 a.m., Athens — Cody Casteel, 25, was arrested after being found passed out in a vehicle, on Fisher Road. Casteel was placed in jail, on an Adult parole Authority holder with additional felony charges being filed for drugs and weapons charges.
2:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a harassment complaint from a female on Fierce Ridge Road, near Glouster. Deputies made contact with the female via phone and she stated that her ex-boyfriend came to her residence a couple times throughout the day and she told him to leave. The caller said that if he came back, she would be calling for a deputy to respond. No further action was necessary at this time.
3:21 p.m., Albany — Deputies were requested by Hopewell to pick up a male in Albany for a mental health evaluation. Deputies were able to locate the male and negotiate with him to come outside peacefully. He was transported to O'Blenness Hospital for the evaluation.
4:07 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of a fight. Deputies found everything to be calm upon their arrival, and did not find sufficient evidence for charges.
4:10 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road where the caller advised that an unknown vehicle was parked on their property. Upon arrival, the driver could not be located. The vehicle was tagged and the caller was advised he could have it towed in four hours. Case closed.
4:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies collected mail that had been deposited along the edge of the roadway. The mail will be turned over to the postmaster.
5:50 p.m., Guysville — Deputies spoke with a resident on Dutch Ridge who reported side by sides driving recklessly and causing damage to private property. A description of the vehicle was obtained. Patrols have been increased in the area.
6:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a third party complaint of a possible intoxicated female walking on the road. Contact was made and no indicators of intoxication were noticed. Female was released.
7:07 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Kroger's on a report of three males that was believed to have been using narcotics prior to entering the store. The males were then using inappropriate comments with store employees while in the store. The males left the store prior to deputies arrival and deputies had no contact with the males.
7:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bean Hollow Road for a report of a possible dispute occurring between a male and a female, along the side of the road. During their patrol of the area, deputies were unable to locate any individuals fitting the description that was provided.
8:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a 911 hangup. Upon making contact with the caller she advised she was attempting to contact the fire department because her neighbor was burning brush. Contact was made with the neighbor who was taking all appropriate precautions and burning legally. Case closed.
9:21 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Trimble, to attempt to locate some stolen property for APD. The property was successfully located and turned over to APD. No further action needed.
9:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies were on patrol, located a vehicle coming from an area known for criminal activity. Contact was made with the occupants, and no criminal activity was observed.
9:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a S. Plains Road address on a well being check of a female and small child. Upon arriving on scene deputies found the residence to be vacated and no contact with the persons. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Old Route 56 on a report of two males in dark clothing that were possibly trying to enter a garage, and ran away on foot. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant who advised no entry to the garage was made, and no damage was found. Deputies patrolled the area on foot and vehicle and had no contact with any persons in the area. Deputies patrolled the area. Returned to patrol.
11:44 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Alderman Road, in Athens, on an emergency notification requested by the Athens Police Department. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the requested person and the notification was delivered.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, May 6
2:22 a.m. — Officer observed a vehicle that possibly could have been used in a previous theft. The vehicle was stopped on Poplar Street and the driver was identified and interviewed.
10:53 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of domestic violence on the 1000 block of East Canal Street. As a result of the investigation Isaiah Singree is being charged with one count of Domestic Violence.
2:34 p.m. — Officer responded to West Washington Street for a report of a hand tool being stolen.
2:37 p.m. — Officer responded to the 200 block of Fort Street for a report of a stolen laptop computer.
2:58 p.m. — Officer responded to an inactive burglary on East Columbus Street.
4:22 p.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on Chestnut Street at Grosvenor Street. Two vehicles owned by the married couple were da.m. —aged by each other. As the property is jointly owned no charges were filed.
5:27 p.m. — Officer observed two male juveniles, both ordered under house arrest by Juvenile Court, walking on Harper Way. Both were sent home and Juvenile Court was contacted.
6:05 p.m. — Officer responded to the 100 block of Myers Street for a noise complaint. The resident was asked to turn the music down.
7:03 p.m. — Officers responded to Sylvania Ave for a report of a person threatening to harm himself. Officers spoke with the male who admitted to making a statement about wanting to die during a heated argument with his girlfriend. It was determined the male was not a threat to himself.
7:32 p.m. — Officer responded to SR 691 for a report of a missing 17 year old female. Upon arrival the officer was told contact was just made with the juvenile and the caller was on her way to pick up the child.
8:15 p.m. — Officer took an on-station report of a possible theft from the 500 block of Poplar Street. The complainant said he believes a package was delivered to his residence and it is missing.
8:25 p.m. — Officers responded to East Columbus Street for a report of female threatening another female. Ashley L. Aeiker was charged with Aggravated Menacing.
9:25 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a child leaving his residence without permission. The child’s mother provided and address where she believes her son may be. That residence was checked and they were told he had been there but had left an hour earlier.
9:44 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1200 block of Poplar Street for a report of a dog running loose that had chased two cats up a tree. The caller advised the dog did not appear to be aggressive toward him.
10:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a black pickup truck parked in the middle of the road on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street. The vehicle could not be located.
11:23 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a male screaming in the alley on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. Officers checked the area in a vehicle and on foot and were unable to locate anyone.
