Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Jan. 13
12;41 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Cincinnati Ridge Road, in Coolville, for a report of an alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found everything secured with no signs of forced entry. Units resumed patrol.
4:38 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, for a report of car alarms sounding. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any alarms. Units resumed patrol.
8:45 a.m., Guysville – Deputies attempted to make contact with a subject in the Shade area, for the Athens Police Department. The deputy attempted contact at the residence but received no answer. This information was relayed to Athens PD.
8:49 a.m., Coolville – Deputies were called to Cincinnati Ridge Rd. Coolville, for a residential alarm. Negative contact was made, the residence was secure. Units returned to patrol.
10:07 a.m., Coolville – Deputies were called to Cincinnati Ridge Rd. Coolville, for a residential alarm. This time Deputies were able to make contact with the resident who advised that his grandmother had set the alarm and that he couldn't shut it off. He advised that it would be a while before he could get the alarm shut off. Units returned to patrol.
11:49 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to a dispute, in The Plains. Prior to arrival, the male subject had left the area. Caller was given information on a protection order. Returned to patrol.
1:30 p.m., Guysville – A deputy responded to a well being check in the Coolville area. Prior to arrival, the caller made contact with subject by phone. The deputy was advised to disregard the call.
2:44 p.m., Glouster – Deputies did a well being check on a male, in the Murray City area. Everything seemed fine with the male, no further action needed.
5:18 p.m., Nelsonville –Deputies were dispatched to Minkers Run Rd, in Nelsonville, on a well being check. Deputies made contact with the individual who was found fine and advised they were fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:24 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Roy Ave, in The Plains, on an unknown 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found there was no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:34 p.m., Trimble – Deputies were dispatched to Maple St, in Trimble, on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies had no contact with any persons or dispute. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:26 p.m., Stewart – Deputies were dispatched to Third St, in Stewart ,on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, an involved party was found to have left the scene prior to deputies arrival. A report was completed.
8:49 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Hill Rd, in Athens, on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke with the involved parties who advised they had made amends prior to deputies arriving on scene and stated no assistance was needed now. Those Involved agreed to separate for the evening by going to bed. Deputies returned to patrol.
Thursday, Jan. 14
1:40 a.m., Buchtel – Deputies were dispatched to Euclid Ave, in Buchtel, in reference to a verbal dispute that was intensifying. Caller declined to provide accurate information as to where the incident was occurring and an address associated with the phone number from previous calls was used. Contact was made at residence, but homeowner indicated that nothing was happening at that location and she did not know the alleged suspects. Area was patrolled and no sign or indication of a dispute or altercation was observed. Deputies remained in area for some time, in event another request for service was received. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:56 a.m., Albany – Deputies patrolled the area on Perry Road, in Albany, for any suspicious activity. Deputies did not observe any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
3:57 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Union Lane, in The Plains, for a patrol request. The complainant wished for deputies to patrol the area, to make him feel safe. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence to do a well-being check on the complainant. Deputies were unsuccessful in making contact. Units resumed patrol.
4:03 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to E. First Street, in The Plains, for an open 911 call. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence and was unsuccessful. Units resumed patrol.
5:52 a.m., Trimble – Deputies responded to Maple Street, in Trimble, for a report of a suicidal male. Deputies spoke with the male and determined he was not suicidal, but was having a medical emergency. The male was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel. Units resumed patrol.
11:59 a.m., Millfield – Deputies checked a on red Pontiac Grand Prix on Lafollette Road. The vehicle was slightly in the roadway, so a four hour tag was placed on it.
12:36 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Binderbasin Rd, in Glouster, for a vehicle in the woods. Upon arrival, a black Ford Mustang was located. A four hour tag was placed on it so the property owner could have it towed.
5:52 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a reported burglary. Once on scene, it was determined no burglary had occurred. The complainant was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
6:00 p.m., Albany – Deputies were dispatched to Chase Rd. / Cherry Ridge Rd, area on a report of a suspicious male in the area. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the male.
10:33 p.m., Coolville – A resident of N. Coolville Ridge Rd, reported an incident of being scammed by an individual from a foreign country. A report was taken and they were advised to file a report with Internet Crime Complaint Center IC3.
10:57 p.m., U.S. Route 50 – Deputies were advised of a reckless driver, on U.S. 50. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.