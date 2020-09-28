Athens County Sheriff's Office
Saturday, Sept. 26
4:06 a.m., The Plains —‚ Deputies responded to West Second Street for a report of a 911 hang up call. Deputies made contact with the homeowner who stated everything was fine. No further action taken.
4:48 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Barbour Street in regards to a dispute. The caller advised a subject was at her property threatening her, and demanding to see her daughter. The subject has no custody rights to her daughter, and is not allowed to be at the property. The caller then advised the subject assaulted her by grabbing her by the throat. The subject was charged with assault, and transported to O'Blenness Hospital for an evaluation.
4:22 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Certified Oil on High Street in regards to a shoplifting complaint. The female admitted to stealing one Snickers Ice Cream bar. The store declined to press charges at this time, but did want the female trespassed from the property. The female was criminally trespassed.
2:43 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies spoke with Hocking College Police, in regards to a threatening complaint. A male had reported to Hocking College Police that he was threatened by another male with a firearm while he was riding his bike. The identified male has numerous mental issues, and has reported being threatened numerous times with the Sheriff's Office. The area was patrolled, and nobody was located.
6:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to North Longview Heights on an activated alarm. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the property to be secure. No further action, deputies returned to patrol.
11:53 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Lexington Avenue on a well being check. Upon arriving on scene, deputies had no contact with the individual.
10:46 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Frost Road for a report of an intoxicated male. Deputies arrived on scene and was advised by EMS that the male was going to be transported to the hospital. No further action taken.
1:30 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Matheny Road in reference to a husband calling to report his wife seeing aliens and believing the government was listening to her phone conversations. Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies spoke with the female and she admitted to using methamphetamine a few hours prior and that the suspected narcotics and her pipe were inside of her persons. ACEMS arrived on scene and transported to OMH for a Blue-Slip medical/mental evaluation. No further actions were needed.
1:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report by phone. The caller advised that someone had taken items from his mailbox on Scatter Ridge Road. The caller stated that he had placed a bill payment in the mailbox and that someone had removed it. The caller was advised to contact his bank and advise them of the situation.
9:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 33 East bound, near Nelsonville, in regards to reports of a reckless driver. No reckless driving was observed. Units returned to patrol.
Sunday, Sept. 27
10:16 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to the North Fifth Street in reference to a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with both parties, who were in the process of getting a divorce and the female had made arrangements with her husband to get her remaining property. The husband advised he didn't have to leave, but decided to leave the residence due to not wanting to risk being charged if law enforcement had to return. No further actions were needed.
12:14 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report of a well-being check for three children that live with their mother and she is dating a registered sex offender who is not supposed to be at the residence when she has the children. Deputies made contact with the mother, and the children. The subject in questions was not at the residence. No further actions were needed.
5:16 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Main Street in regards to a possible burglary report. After speaking with the caller, it was determined to be accidental. No items were reported missing, and the door may have been blown open by the wind.
4:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the area of North Coolville Ridge for a complaint of gun shots. Contact was made and the individual advised they were finished for the day.
10:25 p.m., The Plains — The manager for an apartment complex in The Plains, wished to criminally trespass a male from the property. The trespass was initiated, and the male was advised, and left the property.
7:17 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Route 356 in regards to a dispute. The caller advised her son was yelling, and cussing at her, then fled the residence when law enforcement was called. Nothing criminal was noted at this time. Due to everybody being separated, the caller was advised to call back if there are any future issues.
2:30 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road for sounds of gunshots. The caller reported that they heard gunshots in the area. Deputies patrolled the area but heard no gunfire and observed no evidence of any criminal act or unsafe shooting.
11:27 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to West Clinton Street for a dispute. The caller reported they could hear screaming in a neighboring apartment. On scene, deputies spoke with one of the involved parties. They reported that they had let a friend stay with them but had caught them stealing. They had confronted the friend and made them leave. The subject advised no further assistance was needed since the person had left the area.
9:14 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle, from a vehicle subject who advised her vehicle was at a residence that a search warrant had been executed on. The vehicle was being driven by a Steven Barnhart, who has painted the vehicle black. The vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen. Case is under investigation.
10:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Oxley Road in regards to a possible domestic dispute in a motor vehicle. The caller reported a male and female disputing inside a moving vehicle, described as a red van. Patrolled the area and did not locate the said vehicle. Received no further calls in regards to this incident.
2:28 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Hogue Hollow Road in regards to trespassing. The complainant called back prior to arrival and canceled response as the suspect had left.
Monday, Sept. 28
2:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were patrolling The Plains when they found a man sleeping in his car at The Plains Cemetery. The man stated he was having an issue with the woman he was living with and didn't want to go home. No criminal indicators or signs of drug use were observed. The man was advised that the cemetery was closed after dark and he said he would find a better place. No further action was needed.
3:19 a.m., Carbondale — Deputies responded to Mine Road for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that a man on a motorcycle had been in the area earlier acting suspicious. They said the man was then back and believed to be at the bottom of Doolittle Hill. The caller suspected the person was up to something. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with any subject out on a motorcycle. No further action needed at that time.
4:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street for a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported a dark SUV left the alley behind their house. No criminal activity was observed, but they thought it was odd that someone was up that early in the morning. Deputies patrolled the area but observed no signs of any criminal activity at that time.
12:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Rd, for a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported that a dark vehicle was first parked in the middle of the roadway, then seen backing up slowly before moving again. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any vehicle in the roadway. No additional calls in regards to the vehicle were received. No further action needed at that time.
