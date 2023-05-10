Athens County Sheriff's Office
May 5
9:29 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office and the Glouster Police Department assisted the Humane Society on Waterworks Hill Road, Glouster.
10:51 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to a male in mental distress on Bob Lowry Road, Glouster. Deputies made contact with the individual who was coherent and did not appear to be in mental distress.
12:33 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call about possible threats being made between neighbors on State Route 550 in Athens. Deputies were able to resolve the conflict while on scene and both involved parties were advised to stay separated.
12:58 p.m. — Deputies conducted a well-being check on State Rout 550, Amesville. Units made contact with the individual confirming that they were okay.
2:46 p.m. — Deputies received an open line 9-1-1 call from Bean Cemetery Road, Guysville, and while en route the man called back in and stated everything is okay.
3:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to Old State Route 56, in New Marshfield, for an attempt to locate several individuals with warrants. Upon arrival, deputies identified Angel McCune, and determined he had several warrants out of Athens County. She was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
4:28 p.m. — Deputies took a phone call from a male at Four Mile Creek Road, Coolville, who stated he was arrested for domestic violence and has a no contact order with the involved female. He went on to allege she was selling items that belonged to him and that he had witnesses. When asked to provided the names of the witnesses he stated he would call back.
5:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to High Street, Chauncey, for a report of possible gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
5:37 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of criminal mischief on Mill Creek Road, Millfield. A deputy responded to the residence and spoke with two juveniles regarding throwing mud at vehicles. The complainant did not request any further action be taken by sheriff's office.
6:20 pm. — Deputies responded to Monroe Avenue, Chauncey, in reference to a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with all involved parties, and parties were separated.
7:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a possible inactive dispute on State Route 550, Athens. Deputies determined that no violence had occurred.
10:28 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic dispute on North Plains Road in The Plains. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the complainant. It was determined that this incident involved a mother and her juvenile son. The juvenile son was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention center without incident.
10:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road, The Plains, in response to a complaint of juveniles arguing outside. Deputies spoke with the involved parties, and everyone was separated.
11:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Lightfritz Ridge Road, New Marshfield, for a report of someone pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft.
11:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to Blossom Lane, The Plains in reference to a dispute. While enroute, the call was canceled due to the parties separating. Deputies still responded and made contact with caller.
May 6
10:28 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Lemaster Road, Athens, on a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area, made contact, and identified the described person. No criminal activity was observed and deputies returned to patrol.
10:50 a.m. — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units made contact with the individual, Nicole Cline, who had an active warrant out of Athens County. In conducting a search of Cline, deputies located suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Cline was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.
1:12 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a reckless driver on Elliotsville Road in Athens. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the described vehicle.
2:46 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of criminal mischief on Monroe Avenue in Chauncey. Deputies responded to the residence of the complainant and spoke with an involved male. It was determined that no criminal offense had occurred at that time and the deputies resumed patrol.
3:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 50, Lake Snowden, near Albany, for a report of a 911 hangup. Deputies were unable to determine who called and no persons appeared in distress. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:36 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a theft of prescription medications on State Route 550 in Athens. A deputy responded to the residence of the complainant and spoke with her. A report was taken on the incident.
6:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in The Plains for the sound of gunshots. Deputies made contact with the individuals shooting and determined that they were shooting in a safe direction and in a safe manner. Deputies then returned to patrol.
10:37 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a juvenile problem at Movies 10, US 33, Nelsonville. Deputies responded to the business and spoke with the complainant. It was found that the individuals causing a disturbance had left prior to deputies arriving. No further action was require from the sheriff's office.
11:02 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a theft on Barbour Street in Glouster. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the complainant and other involved parties. A report was taken on this incident.
May 7
12:02 a.m. — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road, Coolville, for a report of the sound of gunshots and screaming. Deputies found that a handgun had been discharged in an unknown direction after a dispute had occurred, however no threats or assault was reported by the other involved party. Due to the location where the firearm had been discharged, the individual was issued a summons for discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
1:04 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Carl Road, Millfield, for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with all involved parties. The complainant did not wish to purse criminal charges. All parties were separated. No further action taken.
2:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 144, Coolville, for a report of a trespasser. The caller was unsure if they saw anyone, and deputies did not locate anybody on the property.
7:53 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road, Athens, on a request of a well being check of a female. Deputies arrived and had no contact with the female. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street, Glouster, for a complaint of a protection order violation. Units took a report of the incident and made contact with the suspect who was then arrested for the violation and taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
1:34 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 682, Athens, on an complaint of a K9 on a leash that was tangled in a yard. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the K9 leash was tangled on an object in the yard. Contact was made with the owner whom was unaware the K9 had gotten the lead tangled and took the K9 inside the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:44 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a missing person on May Avenue in Chauncey. While deputies were on scene the individual returned home, Deputies resumed patrol.
3:13 p.m. — Deputies responded to May Avenue, Chauncey, for a report of a male having a mental health crisis. It was determined that the male would be best treated at the hospital and was taken to O'bleness Memorial Hospital without further incident.
3:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brown Road in Athens in reference to a well being check on a dog. Deputies made contact with the owner of the dog and determined that everything was fine, the dog was just elderly.
6:12 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a trespassing complaint from a residence on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the complainant, as well as another involved female. After speaking with both parties, the second involved female was served with a trespassing complaint. No further action was taken.
6:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, for a report of a juvenile problem. The juveniles were spoken with as well as the parents. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road, Coolville, for a report of a missing male. Deputies patrolled the area and were able to locate the individual and return him home safely.
9:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville in reference to a trespassing complaint. Deputies spoke to the complainant and learned that the suspect lives on the property and was seeking advice on how to have the subject evicted.
10:05 p.m. While patrolling Trimble Township, a deputy encountered two suspicious individuals at the Tom Jenkins Dam. The deputy made contact with the individuals and spoke with them briefly. It was determined that no criminal activity was afoot and the individuals left shortly after.
10:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to East State Street in Athens in reference to juveniles throwing objects at a residence. Deputies spoke with the juveniles and a report was taken. An investigation is pending at this time.
May 8
12:38 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Dover Township for a report of a alarm. Units checked the business and found it to be secured. Units resumed patrol.
4:31 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13, Chauncey and assisted OSHP with a trailer that was found abandoned in the roadway.
12:01 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 685, Glouster, to assist EMS on an unknown medical emergency.
2:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to an open line 911 call ion Congress Street, Trimble. Contact was made with residents on scene. There was no emergency, as the call was due to phone line issues.
2:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to Ireland Road, Coolville, in reference to a harassment complaint. The case is currently under review.
3:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Thompson Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with the complainant, but were unable to speak with the suspect due to them leaving the state. Currently, deputies are attempting to locate the suspect.
4:54 p.m. — Deputies responded to Ladd Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a threatening complaint. Upon arrival, a report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
7:09 p.m. — Deputies received a tip on an individual that had active warrants and was currently at a Bean Road residence in The Plains. Deputies checked the address and located Clifford Hixson who was arrested and taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. Hixson possessed warrants from Adult Parole Authority for child support.
8:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to Fairfield Street in Stewart, in reference to an intoxicated female shooting a hole in her boyfriend's vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies located the female, she was arrested and charged with criminal damaging, and using weapons while intoxicated. The female was taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
10:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Madison Street, Glouster, for a report of an unruly juvenile. Upon meeting with the juvenile and his parent, deputies found the situation was resolved. No further action taken.
11:09 p.m. — Deputies were requested by ACEMS to assist with an alcohol related overdose on Spring Street, Glouster. Prior to their arrival, deputies were advised that their assistance was no longer needed.
11:26 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke with a complainant who resides in Rome Township in reference to a criminal mischief complaint. A report was taken. No further action taken.
11:36 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office met with the Meigs County Sheriff's Office to retrieve a prisoner who had active warrants for his arrest. Christopher Schoolcraft, age 42, of Racine, was taken to SEORJ without incident.
May 9
12:02 a.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a report of a runaway juvenile. Deputies were able to make contact with the juvenile, who agreed to return home. No further assistance was requested.
8:30 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Echo Lane, Athens, on a report of a private property non-injury hit skip accident. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
10:53 a.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a report of an active dispute. Units made contact with the involved subjects on scene. It was found that one of the subjects were undergoing the effects of mental illness. The subjects was transported to O'bleness for an evaluation.
12:42 p.m. — A resident of Fourth Street, The Plains, came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an incident of theft. A report was completed.
2:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to Keirns Road, Millfield in reference to a well being check. On scene, deputies spoke with all residents and found everything to be okay.
3:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dixon Road in Coolville in reference to a well being check on two juveniles. Deputies made contact with the juveniles and determined that they were safe and unharmed.
4:22 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Canaan Road, Athens, on a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival, it was found to be an accidental dial and no emergency was present. Deputies returned to patrol.
5 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a man at the Athens County Sheriff's Office in reference to a fraud complaint. A report was made, and the case is under review.
5:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road, The Plains, in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties, and the juvenile calmed down.
10:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane, Athens in reference to a business alarm. Deputies checked the business and found everything to be okay.
10:17 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Slab Road in Shade for a report of a prowler complaint. Units patrolled the area on foot and were unsuccessful in locating any person.
11:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to Madison Street, Glouster, in reference to an active dispute. Deputies made contact and all persons were separated. The case was referred to the Glouster Police Department.
May 10
1:06 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Street in Glouster for a report of a dispute. Units spoke with the complainant, who advised her boyfriend had cut her tires on her vehicle. The female wished to leave the residence for the night and was given a ride to a residence in the area. This case will be referred to the Glouster Police Department for follow-up.
5:44 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to US 33, near State Route 682, in The Plains to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a motorcycle accident.
6:56 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to an abandoned vehicle on Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville. The vehicle was gone upon deputies’ arrival.
9:01 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a dispute over property on Railroad Street in New Marshfield. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to resolve the issue.
9:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to the Coolville area to do a well-being check on a juvenile. Once on scene, units spoke with the father, who stated his son was in school. Contact was made with the D.A.R.E Officer who spoke with the juvenile at school.
10:27 a.m. — Deputies took a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle on State Route 682, The Plains. Once on scene it was determined the situation was a civil matter.
12:24 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens area to assist the crisis team with a patient who was refusing treatment. Just prior to arriving on scene, units were canceled due to the patient agreeing to go to the hospital.
12:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Windy Lane, Coolville, for a 911 call. Just prior to arriving on scene, the homeowner called in stating she was mowing grass and somehow called 911.
12:42 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint reference to an abandoned vehicle on Slab Road in Shade. Deputies found the vehicle and tagged it for removal.
3:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to Avanelle Drive, Athens, for a trespassing complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
3:21 p.m. — Deputies received an open-line 911 call from Ervin Road, Athens. While en route to the location of the call, deputies received a second call from a man stating that the 911 call was accidental, and there was no need to respond.
3:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens for a well-being check. Units eventually located the individual in the Chauncey area and, after speaking with them, took them to the hospital for an evaluation.
3:56 p.m. — Deputies received a tip on a crime that is currently being investigated.
4:08 p.m. — Deputies responded the West Bailey Road in Millfield for a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
4:53 p.m. — Deputies received a tip on the location of Regina Bickley, who had multiple warrants through Athens County. Deputies responded the scene on Oakdale Road, Glouster, and Bickley was taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
5:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains in an attempt to locate a female for information. Deputies were unable to make contact and returned to patrol.
6:18 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a man on East First Street, The Plains, in reference to a fraud attempt. The man was advised not to give out personal information to people he does not know and deputies returned to patrol.
6:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to Republic Avenue, Glouster, for a report of juveniles banging on church doors. Deputies spoke with the juveniles, and they returned home.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 78 in Glouster for a trespass complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with a man who believed he was camping on public property. The man left the residence he was staying on, and deputies returned to patrol.
7:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to Sand Rock Road in Amesville for a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, the parties had separated, and no one wished to file charges.
8:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Avanelle Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. On scene, deputies found that the suspects had left and returned to patrol.
