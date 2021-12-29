Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Dec. 27
10:28 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Congress Run Road, Glouster, on a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the dispute was found to be verbal only. Involved parties were separated, and an involved female was issued a trespass complaint.
10:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a call from a man stating that his social media accounts are being used by someone for illegal purposes. This case is under investigation.
11:05 a.m., Shade — Deputies responded to a residence in Shade for a juvenile complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with the child, who was calm upon arrival. No charges were requested, and deputies returned to patrol.
11:28 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to SR 550 in Amesville for a well-being check of an elderly male. Deputies made contact with the male, who was found to be fine.
12:14 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a call about a woman passed out on Sand Ridge Road, Millfield. On scene, deputies discovered suspected drugs, which were seized. After Athens County EMS determined that the woman did not need medical attention, deputies returned to patrol. The case is under investigation.
1:36 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area for a report of a male thrown from a vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone.
2:20 p.m., Shade — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Shade for a report of an unruly juvenile. Deputies arrived on scene and the matter was resolved.
2:50 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of a possible stolen vehicle on Vanderhoof Road, Coolville. After speaking with the complainants, it was found that a bank had tagged the vehicle to be repossessed. The caller was advised to communicate with their bank to confirm that a repossession had occurred.
2:51 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in Chauncey for a report of criminal damaging. A report was taken of this incident.
5 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Carthage Township in Coolville for a 911 open-line. Deputies found that a dispute had occurred, however they didn’t find sufficient evidence to support any charges. The caller was provided with information on how to pursue a protection order.
5:11 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from a resident of Ellis Avenue, Chauncey. The vehicle had been located earlier in the day by deputies. A report was taken, and the incident is under further investigation.
5:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area for a 911 open-line. Deputies determined the call came from juveniles playing with a disconnected phone.
6:18 p.m., Trimble Township — Deputies received a report of someone cutting up a vehicle in Trimble Township. They patrolled the area but were unable to located anyone cutting up a vehicle.
6:20 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to The Plains for a suspicious male. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
2:27 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a possible theft report. The area was patrolled but no contact was made with anyone. Deputies remained in the area for some time attempting to observe movement or activity consistent with an individual attempting to steal property. No such activity was observed, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, in response to a harassment complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with a man who stated that his ex-wife won’t stop messaging him over Facebook. A report was made.
10:43 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville on a theft of gasoline from a motor vehicle. This case remains under investigation.
1:51 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Penn Street, Glouster, on an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a dog bite with injuries. EMS arrived on scene and treated the patient. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:57 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Amesville for a private property accident report. An individual driving a trailer struck a retaining wall. Deputies took photographs and obtained the involved parties’ information.
5:19 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a male using his vehicle to block his neighbor’s car in. The male agreed to move his car, and he was served with a copy of a protection order that had just been issued against him.
5:39 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Liars Corner Road in Millfield for a report of an abandoned vehicle partially obstructing the roadway. As a deputy arrived, the owner of the vehicle arrived and removed his vehicle.
5:56 p.m., Chauncey — A female caller advised that she believed another female had abandoned a dog. She advised that she had the dog tags and was going to pick up the dog. She was advised to contact the dog shelter during business hours.
6:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area for a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on scene to find the parties had already separated. The involved parties stated the dispute was over a resident’s house guests. The involved parties stated no physical violence occurred. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a call of an unruly juvenile. No violence or threats of violence were reported. Deputies were advised by his parent that no further assistance was needed.
6:55 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Athens area for an activated residential alarm. Contact was made with the homeowner, and everything appeared to be ok.
7:25 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Glouster for a dog bite. While en route, dispatch advised that the incident was going to be handled by Glouster PD. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:40 p.m., Amesville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 550 in Amesville for a report of a wrong-way driver. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
8:43 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a report of gunshots and a possible verbal argument. Deputies were unable to find any people disputing in the area. Deputies were also advised by several people that a truck that was being worked on had been backfiring.
9:37 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. Deputies arrived and discovered that the individual had left just prior to their arrival. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the subject. The complainant was advised to contact the sheriff’s office if the individual returned causing a disturbance.
9:59 p.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbia Road in Albany for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Units checked the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied and not obstructing the roadway. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
10:20 p.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Baker Road in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. Units spoke with the complainant and determined the suspect had fled prior to units’ arrival. The victim did not wish to make a statement or pursue criminal charges out of this incident. Units resumed patrol.
11:04 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Lee Township in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Contact was made and the caller communicated that the issue was resolved, and deputies were not needed.
11:42 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant advised they observed two individuals walking down the roadway, carrying totes. Units patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
