Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Sept. 10
12:59 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Allen Street for a report of a dispute. Deputies made contact with the involved parties, who stated it was only a verbal argument and no threats or physical violence had occurred. Neither party wished to separate. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:16 a.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male who wished to file a report, in reference to juveniles harassing his son. The complainant stated that juveniles were calling his son names through facebook and he wished for them to stop. Deputies advised the complainant of the proper steps to block the juveniles on Facebook. No further action taken.
2:52 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street for a report of a loud noise coming from a business. Deputies patrolled the area on foot and did not locate any loud noises. Deputies also checked surrounding area businesses. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:46 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Columbus Road on a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle with items stolen from the vehicle. A report was taken.
5:41 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Johnson Road for a property damage report. This case remains under investigation.
7:48 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Sweat Road in reference to a female finding a male sleeping on her couch. Prior to a unit arriving, the male’s father picked him up. However, he lived just a couple of houses from her. After speaking with the complainant she decided to do a trespass complaint against the male instead of criminal charges.
8:39 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were called to Haga Ridge Road for a report of suspicious juveniles walking around Haga Mission Church. Deputies checked the church and found no signs of criminal activity. Units returned to patrol.
10:31 a.m., The Plains — While on patrol, a male was observed walking around vehicles in the McDonald’s drive-thru. Deputies made contact with the male who advised he was just getting some food. Units returned to patrol.
11:29 a.m., The Plains — A woman on Rosewood Lane made a report that someone had taken two packages on Aug. 31. One of the packages was a Amazon delivery and the other was medication. Also a few days ago a neighbor found some mail in his mail box that seemed to be displaced.
12:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted the Ohio State Patrol on a traffic stop on Pine Street.
12:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 4th Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Caller was the manager who advised that she could hear some fighting/yelling going on. Deputies went to the apartment in question and spoke with a female who advised that no domestic dispute was at this apartment. She advised that her live in boyfriend was on the phone with another guy yelling at him. She was yelling at the boyfriend to stop yelling. Did not speak to the boyfriend, as he left before arrival.
12:46 p.m., Hollister — Deputies responded to Penn Street in reference to juveniles riding four-wheeler’s in the roadway. Contact was made with the juveniles who were told not to ride in the street. No further action at this time.
2:36 p.m., The Plains — Garry Kittle, 50, was arrested and transported to the regional jail. Kittle had warrants out of Athens Common Pleas Court and Athens Municipal Court.
4:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road for an activated alarm. The building was secure.
5:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle on Johnson Road. The caller stated she let a friend borrow the vehicle and he had not brought it back.
5:51 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to an alleged burglary on Lexington Avenue. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
11:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies met with Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to take possession of a female who had an active warrant out for her arrest. Deputies transported Amanda Parrish, 28, of Coolville to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. No further action taken.
11:36 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Congress Street on a report of a possible active breaking and entering in progress. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located a female where it was found that she had permission to be at the property. Deputies returned to patrol.
Athens City Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 9
11:53 a.m. — Officers responded to 86 N. Shafer Street for a burglary report. A Honda Rinaldi power washer was reported stolen.
4:49 p.m. — Officers responded to 48 Walker Street for a report of a theft from a vehicle that occurred overnight. Some change and spare bills as well as road flares were reported stolen.
6:28 p.m. — Officers responded to 929 E. State Street, Walmart, for a trespassing complaint that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 6. No arrests were made.
