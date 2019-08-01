Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Wednesday, July 31
2:18 p.m., Athens — A Salem Road resident reported a 1990 blue and white Ford F-250 missing from his property.
8:07 p.m., Albany — A report of a wrong way driver on Route 50 was received. The caller stated they followed the elderly woman home after trying to get her attention on the roadway. They said the woman was not happy with them. Deputies then made contact with the woman to confirm she was OK. She stated she was fine and immediately knew what she had done. She exclaimed the “nosy woman” was trying so hard to get her to turn around, that she actually impeded her from doing so and made the situation much worse by then following her home. All parties separated. No further action was needed.
8:51 p.m., Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 near Circle 33 for moving and equipment violations. Deputies made contact with the driver and issued a written warning. Consent to search the vehicle was requested and given. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located suspected heroin and methamphetamine within a purse. The items were seized and are being sent to a lab for testing. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.
Athens Police Department:
Thursday, Aug. 1
12:37 a.m., West Union Street — APD responded to 300 W. Union St., Apt. F9 for a theft report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.