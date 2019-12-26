Athens Police Department:
Monday, Dec. 23
10:30 a.m., Stimson Avenue — APD responded to Ambassador Laundry, 15 W. Stimson Ave., to take a report of a breaking and entering that happened overnight.
3:50 p.m., Charles Street — APD responded to 21 Charles St. for a report of a domestic dispute. Devin Burk, age 32, of Athens was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Athens Police station to be held until his court appearance.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
10:13 a.m., Palmer Street — APD responded to 27 Palmer St., Apt. A to take a report for damage to a door of the residence.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
12:44 a.m., Elliott Street — APD responded to 1 Elliott St. for a burglary. A report was taken.
1:55 a.m., East State Street — Athens Police received a call for a counterfeit bill at GoMart on East State Street. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Dec. 23
3:27 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street for two runaway juveniles. Deputies made contact with two separate parents who reported their sons running away from home. Deputies patrolled extensively throughout the shift and did not locate the juveniles, and had them entered into LEADS as runaway missing persons.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
12:03 a.m., Coolville — Michael Martin Jr. was arrested on a protection order violation that occurred earlier the same day. Martin was located in the Coolville area, taken to regional jail and was was slated to appear on the charge on Thursday.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
12:39 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road on a report of theft. The caller stated someone had taken 30 cords of firewood from his property. A report was filed on the incident.
5:39 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Jacobs Avenue, Chauncey in reference to property damage and an attempted forced entry into an outbuilding. A lock on the structure and the hasp was pried on and destroyed. There are no known witnesses to this incident. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:42 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a trespass complaint. The caller reported they caught a truck behind one of their locked gates. The subjects in the vehicle said they were lost and just wanted off the property. The truck drove around the gate and left the area prior to deputies arriving. The incident is under further review pending a check of the property for damage by the property owner.
11:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a dispute on Carol Lane in The Plains. On arrival, the resident stated that the offender had left the area.
