Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 5
12:05 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale for a verbal dispute. The caller advised that he had picked his adult son up from the hospital and a dispute erupted with him once they had arrived home. On scene, deputies were advised that the son had left prior to their arrival. No physical violence or threats of violence were alleged to have occurred. No additional assistance was requested.
12:24 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel for a trespass complaint. The caller advised that they had filed a report the previous day and that the involved party was back at their residence uninvited. On scene, deputies were advised that the subject had already left without incident after being told to leave. The caller also believed they had additional information to give about their previously reported incident. They were referred back to the deputy already handling their case. No further action needed.
8:32 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to Quick Loadz Container Services on Industrial Avenue regarding a theft report. A side mirror on one of the vehicles outside was taken. Other vehicles on the lot were also tampered with. A report was taken on the incident and it is currently under investigation.
3:28 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Amesville for a report of suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating the individual.
4:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to State Park Road in Athens for a report of an alarm. Deputies were canceled while en route. No further action taken.
6:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rite Aid for a report of a male stating that approximately 8-9 people were trying to fight him. While deputies were speaking with the male he further stated that unknown people were trying to start a fight. Deputies did not observe any persons around in the area. Deputies transported the male to the hospital for a mental health evaluation due to the male hallucinating.
Athens Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 5
5:17 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to 4 Milliron St. for a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle in the parking lot. The driver’s side wiper arm was bent and broken.
1:17 p.m. — Officers took a report of theft from 363 Richland Ave., where an individual reported his vehicle was entered overnight and his Summit Apartments parking
pass taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.