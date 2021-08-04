Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Aug. 2
12:48 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Allen Road in Glouster after the caller reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her and left the residence. Deputies arrived shortly after and observed a male and female sitting outside. The female identified herself as the caller and stated her boyfriend was inside the residence. Deputies asked the boyfriend to come outside to speak. Both parties stated they had been in an argument, and both parties agreed that they would separate for the evening. The caller stated that she just wanted her boyfriend to leave her alone. The caller advised she did not want to pursue charges.
3:52 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a complaint of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the involved parties, but no one wished to make a criminal complaint. All involved parties agreed to remain separated for remainder of night. Referral information was provided and no further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:29 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Coolville in attempt to locate a vehicle for the Belpre Police Department. Deputies patrolled the requested area and were not able to locate the vehicle.
3:49 p.m., The Plains — A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that his mother will not return the title to his vehicle. Contact was made with the mother who advised that she did not have the title. The caller was advised on how to obtain a new title.
4:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Chase Road for a report that a truck had been sitting abandoned in the middle of the roadway all day. Deputies located the truck still parked in the middle of the road, and they were unable to find any contact information for the owner. The vehicle was then towed.
4:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regard to a breaking and entering complaint. The caller advised his storage unit was broken into, and several items were taken. This case remains under investigation.
4:44 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report from a Nelsonville male regarding a former employee who had stolen items from him. This matter is under investigation.
7:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report that a male aggressively knocked on his neighbor's door, which caused it to swing open. Deputies were unsuccessful in their attempts at making contact with the male to speak with him.
7:40 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey in regard to a dispute over an RV. The caller stated her ex-husband took off down the road with their RV. The caller advised both of their names are on the title for the RV, and she wanted him to return it with her belongings. Deputies made contact with the male, and he returned the RV, and stated he just needed to cool down for a little while. Nothing further needed.
8:46 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 56 near New Marshfield for a report of people screaming at each other from their vehicles in the roadway. Deputies located a disabled vehicle that was in the process of being removed from the road. The driver and the individuals that were assisting her denied that any dispute had been occurring. Deputies stood by until the vehicle was removed.
10:48 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 356 in New Marshfield for a verbal domestic dispute. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who advised that her son was angry because she would not supply him with money for drugs. When she called the Sheriff's Office the son had fled the residence on his bicycle prior to deputies’ arrival.
11:00 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in York Township in reference to a family dispute. Contact was made with involved parties at the residence and it was determined that the individuals would both remain in residence, but stay separated for remainder of evening. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
1:51 a.m., Athens — Deputies were contacted by a resident on Bean Hollow Road in Athens to report a prowler on the neighbor's property. The caller stated a male, in a hoodie sweatshirt, was looking in the windows of the garage. When deputies arrived on scene, they patrolled the area and multiple adjacent properties. No persons or criminal behavior were discovered.
4:29 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Guysville in regard to a possible breaking and entering complaint. The caller stated he witnessed two people enter an apartment that had recently been vacated. Deputies made contact with the subject inside the apartment, and they had not been evicted, still had their key, and personal items inside the residence.
6:00 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies spoke with a female in regard to a complaint of harassment. The caller stated she had received several phone calls from a male accusing her of stealing his phone. The caller stated she did not steal the phone and has had the phone in question for years. Deputies checked the phone number given and could not trace it back to anyone. The caller was advised to block the number, and call if there are any further issues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.