Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, March 12
2:24 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Burr Oak Road for a trespass complaint. The caller reported that her boyfriend was told to leave but refused to leave the property. No physical violence or threats of violence had occurred. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties. The boyfriend agreed to leave the residence without incident.
6:33 a.m., Athens — A deputy attempted to make contact with a resident on Salem Road for the Nelsonville Police Department. No contact was made at either address.
7:54 a.m., Route 685 — Deputies were dispatched to a Route 685 residence on a dispute over living arraignments. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the involved individuals the matter was found to be civil, and they were advised to work it out with their landlord. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:19 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for an unresponsive subject. The caller believed one of their daughter’s friends had shown up and was heavily intoxicated. EMS and Deputies arrived on scene. The subject was transported to O’Bleness Hospital for treatment. The incident is under further review for possible criminal charges.
12:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Albany Marathon on a report of drugs that was located at the business. Deputies arrived on scene and the items were located.
2:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a dispute. Deputies met with three involved parties who engaged in fighting during this incident. All three parties were given summons to court for Disorderly by Fighting. No further action taken.
3:03 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brister Road with the Carthage Fire Department in reference to a marihuana grow. Deputies collected the evidence. No further action taken.
3:20 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a verbal dispute. The caller advised that his brother was making threats toward him. Contact was made with the other half who advised that he never threatened his brother but told him to leave his property. The caller had left prior to Deputies arrival and never returned a call that was placed to him.
3:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Clinton Street for a suspicious male following a female. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
3:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Harper Street where the caller advised she was harassed. Contact was made with the female who advised that an unknown female was walking by the residence harassing her. The caller was advised that if she returned to call back.
3:36 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road for a possible scam. Contact was made with the caller who advised that she received a telephone call advising her social security number was going to be suspended. The female returned the call and provided personal information before she realized it was a scam. The female was advised on the next course action to take, and to be more careful with who she provides her information to.
4:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. First Street for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with employees of a company that was going door to door to inquire about changing utility rates. Deputies advised the subjects to call prior to going door to door. One of the subjects was found to have an arrest warrant. That subject was arrested and taken to SEORJ.
6:34 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Millfield area for a suspicious vehicle parked along the roadway. The vehicle was located with nobody around. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
9:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a theft report. The complainant stated that someone had stolen his TV. This case remains under investigation.
8:24 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Mound Street on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to involved parties it was found to be a verbal dispute.Involved parties were separated as the involved male left for work. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:48 a.m., Glouster — A deputy spoke with a complainant by phone in reference to her missing K9. Caller stated that she knew who had the K9 but this person had not returned it yet. Deputy contacted the person who has the K9 who stated they were returning it to the owner today.
9:53 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to assist a mental health caretaker with their patient. Caller reported the subject was walking in the middle of the road in The Plains just being missed by vehicles.Deputies arrived on scene and the male was on the sidewalk at this time. Subject decided to go with the caretaker back to their facility.
11:28 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Jackson Drive on an activated alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the structure to be secure with no signs of tampering.Deputies returned to patrol.
11:54 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Grass Run Road on a 911 call with static on the line. Deputy arrived at the residence but no contact was made. A tag was left on the door.
2:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Hawks Road residence on a well being check of a male subject. Deputies arrived on scene and had no contact with any persons at the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for an active alarm. Deputies, along with staff, checked the building and deemed it safe and secure.
5:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence multiple times, and was unsuccessful in making contact.
6:34 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Millfield area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was off the roadway, but no persons were present in the area. Deputies patrolled the area for the owner who has a warrant, but were unable to locate him.
6:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies conducted a well being check on Hawk Road. Deputies were unable to make physical contact despite speaking with the subject of the check by phone. The subject advised he was well despite having high anxiety caused by law enforcement response. Deputies returned to patrol.
9 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a request for patrol near a residence. Deputies checked the residence and found all doors and windows secured. No further action taken.
10:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Main Street for a report of a prowler. Deputies patrolled the area and on foot, around the residence.Deputies were unsuccessful in locating any person. No further action taken.
10:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road outside Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. The caller reported they could hear a dispute from the neighbor’s and possible gunshots. On scene, Deputies spoke with all involved parties. No evidence of any dispute or criminal act was found. The incident was determined to be unfounded.
Nelsonville Police Department
Thursday, March 12
1:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic violence report on South Harper Street where a person was reported to have a shotgun. Alvin Mast was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Violence, three counts of Aggravated Menacing, and one count of Underage Consumption. The shotgun was seized and entered into evidence and Mr. Mast was transport to the SEORJ.
3:47 a.m. — Officer on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle sitting on Poplar Street. As the officer approached the vehicle began moving slowly past the officer. The officer turned around to check the vehicle and vehicle began fleeing from the officer committing several traffic violations. The officer pursued the vehicle and it turned off of Route 33 into Movies 10 and then went through the field east of the movie theatre, crossed Glen Ebon Road, and down Warren Drive. The vehicle was abandoned and the driver fled on foot. The vehicle was impounded and charges are pending.
5:02 a.m. — Officer made contact with disabled vehicle near Happy Hollow Road. They spoke with two males who reported the vehicle had just broken down.
5:10 a.m. — Officer were dispatched to a residence on Woodlane Drive for an unknown dispute. The caller was informed the officers were already there earlier and had already dealt with the complaint.
5:50 a.m. — Officers responded to a residence on Woodlane Drive for a report of a person trespassing. The person could not be located and the resident was told to call back should the person return.
8:54 a.m. — Officers responded to East Columbus Street at the request of ACEMS. The person was transported to the hospital without incident.
8:54 a.m. — Officer responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 200 block of West Washington Street. Officer spoke with several residents in the area and no issues were found.
8:55 a.m. — Officer took a report of a non-injury hit-skip crash in the 200 block of West Franklin Street.
11:29 a.m. — Officers responded to a tip from an off duty Nelsonville Police Officer that David Mehl was walking on Route 278 toward Carbon Hill as Mehl has a warrant from Athens County. Mehl fled into the woods and was not able to be located by either the Nelsonville Officers or the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
1:54 p.m. — Officers responded to a parking complaint on the 600 block of Chestnut Street.
1:57 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on East Columbus Street.
3:20 p.m. — Officers were requested by Ohio Health to make contact with a family member concerning a death at their facility. The family member was located and told of the death.
3:28 p.m. — Officers were requested to assist ACEMS in Buchtel.
4:12 p.m. — Officers responded to a juvenile complaint. It was determined to be verbal disagreement.
4:22 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of people trespassing in an abandoned house on Terrace Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone on the property.
4:35 p.m. — Officers heard a commotion in the rear parking lot of the Public Library. Officers located multiple juveniles who were having a disagreement. They were warned for the behavior.
6:19 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Poplar Street after multiple anonymous complaints were made concerning a specific female in the area. The female was contacted and no problems were found.
6:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on Rocky Boot Way. It was determined to have been caused by a “road rage” incident on the highway outside of Nelsonville.
7:04 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of three suspicious males “creeping” around on East Columbus Street. The area was patrolled but the males could not be located.
10:58 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to possible child abuse. It was learned this incident occurred outside the city so they were referred to the police department where the incident was reported to have happened.
