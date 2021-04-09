Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, April 7
12:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to the Area of Radford Road, in Athens, in reference to a motorist assist / well being call for service. A resident of Athens Twp advised that a friend from Wisconsin was coming to visit, but was having difficulty locating the residence. The guest was not able to be reached by cell phone, and there was growing concern. While patrolling the area it was determined the guest did locate the residence, all was fine, and assistance was no longer needed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:24 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Glouster Glen Ln, in Glouster, for a suspicious person / activity complaint. The specific and surrounding area where the suspicious person /activity was reported, was patrolled. No contact was made with individual(s) nor any circumstance deemed suspicious were observed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:12 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Ln, in Athens, for an activated commercial intrusion alarm. A key-holder from the business also responded. Deputies found the building to be secured with no signs of forced entry. The key-holder confirmed that the incident was a false alarm. No further action needed.
4:46 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Hollister St, in Glouster, in reference to a complaint of threats being made. Caller indicated that he and his wife are having marital problems, are currently separated and living some distance apart, but he is fearful she will attempt to do him harm. Caller had no kind of proof or evidence to support his assertion, just a "gut feeling." In speaking with caller what he ultimately wanted was legal advise for an incident in Muskingum County. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:23 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore ridge Rd, in Athens, to attempt contact with registered owner of a vehicle that was parked at a business located in Nelsonville. Prior to arrival at registered owner's address, Deputies were advised that the driver of the vehicle had been located and to cancel response. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
10:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road, in Athens, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unable to locate.
1:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a possible dispute on Fourth Street, in The Plains. Deputy arrived on scene and attempted to make contact at the apartment, with no success. After returning to patrol the renter of the apartment called in and stated that everything was fine.
1:32 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Whites Rd, in Nelsonville, on a well being check. Contact was made with the person to be checked on and they were found to be fine. Family was on scene who stated they are staying at the home and looking after the subject.
1:46 p.m., U.S. 33 — Deputies responded to US 33 East bound near Movies 10, in Nelsonville, for a report of a male passed out behind the wheel. Deputies made contact with the driver and determined him to be broke down, the male indicated that he was watching a movie on his phone. With no signs of impairment, Units resumed patrol.
1:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to United Ln, in Athens, in reference to an alarm. Doors and windows was check, Apartment was found to be secure.
3:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Harner Road, in Athens, for a report of a well-being check. Deputies found the male to meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation. The male was transported to O'Bleness Memorial hospital. No further action taken.
5:52 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Old State Route 56, in New Marshfield, for a trespass complaint. Deputies spoke with both the neighboring property owners and advised them the complaint that was filed. No further action taken.
6:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to the Chauncey Marathon, on a report of a trespass complaint. Upon arriving on scene, the trespasser had left. A trespass complaint was completed and the male will be served upon being located.
7:01 p.m., The Plains — A resident of E. First St, in the Plains, reported an incident of harassment. A report was completed.
7:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Bean Rd, in The Plains, on a report that a male showed up at his brothers residence uninvited and was having a mental health issue. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the male whom did not meet the criteria for an evaluation at that time. The male was advised to leave the property, which he complied. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:26 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Jarvis Rd, in Guysville, on a dog complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
10:34 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were responding to the City of Nelsonville, to assist the Nelsonville Police Department. While en route, units were advised they could cancel.
10:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road, in The Plains, for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant who stated that his live-in girlfriend had assaulted him, then left the residence. Deputies observed physical injuries on the complainant. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Units resumed patrol.
Thursday, April 8
12:56 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to S fourth St, in Jacksonville, for a report of a possible theft from a motor vehicle. The caller reported that they looked outside and saw their elderly neighbor's car door was wide open. No one was seen around the vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the vehicle owner. Upon inspection, the owner said nothing inside the vehicle appeared to be missing. The vehicle showed no signs of tampering or forced entry. The owner stated that it was possible they had left the door open when they returned home. With no evidence of any criminal act having occurred, Deputies resumed patrol.
1:08 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were responding to a call in Jacksonville, when they observed a sport motorcycle traveling up SR13 at an extremely high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the motorcycle refused to comply. Deputies followed the motorcycle to the county line at Bishopville, where Morgan County Sheriff's Office was notified and the pursuit was terminated.
10:10 a.m., The Plains — Deputies transported a female to O'Bleness for Hopewell, after Hopewell completed a Blue Slip indicating that the female was in need of an evaluation.
11:23 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Creekside Apartments, in Chauncey, in reference to drugs being located near the vending machine. The suspected heroin was collected and placed in temporary evidence for destruction.
3:58 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies patrolled the area of New Marshfield for reports of juveniles on ATV's driving on roadways. Deputies continued patrol, however did not observe or locate any persons on ATV's.
5:00 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised of a possible theft in progress, in The Plains. Deputies were advised that a Rex Meeks had fled the Dollar General and Rite-Aide, after being caught stealing. Deputies located Meeks who attempted to flee a short distance on a bicycle. Units apprehended Meeks, who was found to have active warrants for his arrest. Meeks was arrested and transported to SEORJ.
6:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant who stated it was only a verbal argument. The suspect had left prior to deputies' arrival. Units resumed patrol.
7:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, for a male who was destroying property. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. He advised that his son was dumping trash on the floor and destroying his house. The son stated he would willingly leave for a few hours to let things calm down. Deputies advised both individuals if they had to return, they would both be cited for disorderly conduct. No further action was taken.
7:40 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Bucks Lake Road, in Guysville, for a report of an ATV on the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
10:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Nurad Rd, in Athens, on a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the involved parties, where the matter was resolved and the involved parties agreed to go to bed for the evening.
