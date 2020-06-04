Athens County Sheriff’s Department
Tuesday, June 2
2:08 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to a noise complaint on Columbus Road. Deputies were in the area and could not hear any type of disturbance. The only noise observed were televisions playing in several units. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:05 a.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Oakdale Road and Town Street, in Glouster, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
3:33 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to May Avenue, in Chauncey, for a report of a suspicious vehicle/person. Deputies made contact with the female and observed no criminal activity occurring. No further action taken.
5:19 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Kimberly Meadows, for a patrol request. Area was checked and determined to be all secure. No further action taken. Nothing suspicious or out of place observed in the area. Return to patrol.
9:34 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to the Walnut Street, in The Plains, in reference to a male subject who had not been taking his mental health medication and was becoming angry with family members. Upon deputies arrival, they made contact with the male subject and were able to talk to him into going to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental evaluation. A Blue Slip was completed and no further actions were needed.
3:50 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to a well being check. The female was reported missing earlier in the day, but was found at home safe. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:38 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Baker Road, in regards to a welfare check on a male living at the residence. The male was ok, and the landlord was advised on the eviction process.
4:52 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area, where the caller advised there was high vehicle traffic in the area. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
5:44 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to St. Rt. 682, near Athens, to assist Athens County EMS with a call. The caller stated that his mother was having a diabetic emergency and had a couple friends go check on her. A male at the residence allegedly shot at them and EMS was going to stand by until deputies deemed it was safe. Upon deputies arriving and conducting an investigation, it was found that the male did not specifically shoot at anyone but he was not allowed to be in possession of firearms to begin with. The male was arrested and taken to regional jail for Weapons Under Disability.
6:06 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Chauncey, in regards to a private property crash. The driver of the vehicle was highly intoxicated, and arrested for OVI. No injuries occurred during the crash.
6:47 p.m., Guysville – Deputies took a report of a garage being broken into in the Lottridge area. This matter is under investigation and due to the rise in break-ins in this area, extra patrol has been assigned.
8:06 p.m., Chauncey – The Criminal Interdiction Units attempted to locate Timothy Reasoner with outstanding warrants from Athens County in Chauncey, Ohio. Reasoner was located, arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
9:17 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies responded to W. Main Street, in Jacksonville, for an active trespassing complaint. The caller stated that the house next to them is vacant but there are currently people inside. Upon arrival, deputies inspected the exterior of the residence and found no evidence of a burglary. There was vegetation and old spider webs over all doors and windows. Deputies updated the caller and resumed patrol.
10:08 p.m., Coolville – Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Brister Road, in Coolville. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe the described vehicle. No further action was taken at that time.
11:04 p.m., Athens – Deputies received a report of a fireworks complaint on Canaanville Road. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary for some time. No fireworks or other illegal activity was observed at that time.
11:36 p.m., Millfield – The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on State Route 13 near Big Bailey Run Road, for fictitious registration. Criminal indicators were observed and K9 Bora was deployed for sniff. Bora indicated on the vehicle and a search was later conducted on the vehicle. Deputies recovered approximately (3) grams of suspected heroin, digital scales, $900 cash and additional drug paraphernalia. Charges are expected pending lab results from BCI.
