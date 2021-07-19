Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, July 16, 2021
9:55 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to US 33 in the Nelsonville area for a domestic dispute happening along the roadway. Contact was made with the involved parties who were from North Carolina. Both parties stated the incident was only verbal, however, the female no longer wished to stay with the male. The female was transported into Nelsonville where she was going to wait on a ride that was coming from northern Ohio.
9:59 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Industrial Drive in Athens in reference to narcotics being found. The narcotics were collected and then submitted to be destroyed. No further actions needed.
10:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Tomoko Trailer Park in reference to a report of criminal damaging. A report was taken of damage to vehicle tires. No further actions taken.
11:34 a.m., Jacksonville — James Morris, age 43, of Jacksonville was arrested on several warrants out of Athens Common Pleas Court. However, due to extreme medical issue he was transported to the hospital where he will be picked up and taken to jail once he has been medically cleared.
12:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street in the Plains in reference to storage units that had been broken into. A report was filed.
1:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster in regards to a harassment complaint. The caller stated his girlfriend was being harassed by his ex-wife. Both parties were spoken to and advised to leave each other alone.
3:07 p.m., Athens — A male brought his 4 year old son to the Sheriff’s Office to report he had been abused by his mother’s boyfriend. The abuse actually took place in New Lexington so the father was referred to their agency for charges. However, Athens County Children Services did respond to the Sheriff’s Office to meet with the father and his son.
5:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies received information that some property which had been inside a stolen vehicle had been recently located. This information is being passed on to the deputy that is investigating the motor vehicle theft.
5:35 p.m., New Marshfield — A caller wanted to report a missing female, but several minutes later the female was located at another family member’s residence. No further action needed.
5:58 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in regards to a dispute. The caller stated her children’s father refused to accept the children at his house for his designated weekend, and threatened to throw a rock at the vehicle. Deputies made contact with both parties and advised them to leave each other alone, and the custody/visitation issues must be handled in court.
6:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to her banking information being compromised. After investigation it was determined to be a scam. This case remains under investigation.
7:52 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in regards to a dispute. The caller stated her son was arguing with her and poured gasoline on her vehicle. After speaking with both parties, the son admitted to pouring gasoline on the vehicle but the caller declined to pursue charges and just wanted the information documented.
10:20 p.m., The Plains — A report of a stolen vehicle was taken by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. The caller reported the theft occurred in The Plains. Deputies discovered the vehicle with two occupants. The occupants stated they had permission to use the vehicle. The vehicle owner was contacted by deputies and confirmed that he had initially given them permission but then did not want them using the vehicle. The occupants were instructed to park the vehicle and no longer use it.
10:37 p.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a report of a breaking and entering. Units spoke with the complainant who stated that someone was attempting to gain entry into her home. Deputies could not find any evidence that this occurred. Units resumed patrol.
11:14 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Campbell Street in The Plains for a report of loud music. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
Saturday, July 17, 2021
12:36 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a reckless driver. Units patrolled the area and observed the vehicle in question had been parked. Units did not observe any person/persons around the vehicle. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
2:11 a.m., The Plains — Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in The Plains when a suspicious vehicle was observed parked at a local business. Deputies made contact with a male who advised he was waiting on a friend. Deputies did not observe any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
2:27 a.m., Glouster — A caller notified dispatch that a female was searching near his property with a flashlight. The caller requested deputies patrol the area. Deputies did locate the female and she stated she was walking home. The deputies did not observe any illegal activity.
2:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office observed a suspicious vehicle on South Plains Road in The Plains. Units made contact with the vehicle and the occupants. No criminal activity was observed. Units resumed patrol.
3:16 a.m., Glouster — Deputies observed a suspicious vehicle at the Glouster Library. Deputies spoke with the occupant and he stated he was trying to charge his phone. The subject was asked to leave the premises and complied.
3:22 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Greens Run Road in Glouster for a trespass complaint. The caller stated a vehicle continuously pulled in his driveway and would rev the engine. The caller identified the individual and requested to file a trespass complaint.
8:03 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Valley Street in Trimble regarding a verbal dispute. The caller reported that he and his adult son were arguing about an air compressor. After speaking with both parties, they agreed separate with no further incident. No physical violence had occurred. No further actions were needed.
8:20 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey in reference to a property dispute. The caller advised that she stayed at a friends house overnight, and the friend would not give back her belongings. Deputies arrived and spoke with the party withholding her belongings. The items were turned over to the owner with no further incident. No further actions were necessary at that time.
4:05 p.m., Coolville — A caller reported that his truck had just been stolen by a person that he knows. The caller later advised that he recovered his truck, and that he did not wish to pursue any charges.
5:08 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to State Route 144 for a report of a domestic violence incident. The female victim was transported for medical treatment prior to deputy arrival. After speaking with the suspect and witnesses, deputies placed the suspect under arrest for Domestic Violence.
6:11 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in regards to a neighbor dispute. The caller stated he believes his neighbor put rice in his mailbox causing ants to ruin his mail. Deputies spoke with all parties, and they were advised to leave each other alone.
6:50 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Trimble in regards to a neighbor dispute. The caller stated he believes his neighbor was staring at them, and harassing their dogs. Both parties were spoken to, and advised to leave each other alone.
9:02 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster in regards to a theft complaint. The caller stated he left his residence for approximately 15-20 minutes and when he returned his generator was stolen. The caller believed the neighboring residence had taken it because they did not have power earlier in the day, but now they suddenly do have power. After investigation the neighboring residence did not take the generator, and the case is still under investigation.
10:59 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to an individual with a firearm. It was determined the person with the firearm was open carrying and no crime was being committed. Deputies were called off before arrival. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:41 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to Joy Road in Chesterhill for two individuals that were overdosing on an unknown substance. EMS was first on scene and notified dispatch that the two subjects were alert but becoming hostile. Deputies arrived shortly after and determined the two were unfit to care for their own basic needs and they were transported to O’Bleness Hospital for medical treatment. While in transport both subjects were losing consciousness and had to be revived by Narcan. They were alert when they arrived to the hospital.
Sunday, July 18, 2021
12:44 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lee Township in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Statement forms were left for complainant to complete. Photographs were taken of the scene and damage. This matter will be forwarded to Albany PD. No further action taken.
3:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Angel Ridge Road in Athens for a loud music complaint. When deputies arrived they spoke with a resident about the music. The resident stated they were ending the party. No further action was needed at this time.
3:25 p.m., The Plains — A caller notified the Athens County Sheriff’s Office that a breaking and entering was in progress on North Plains Road in The Plains. When deputies arrived on scene they observed a man storing his belongings in a storage shed. The caller stated that was the same vehicle. No criminal activity was taking place.
7:57 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Clearview Heights area in Athens in reference to a well-being check on juveniles yelling in the residence. Deputies spoke with the mother and the kids were playing. No further actions were needed.
1:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Sounds of gunshots was reported on Coal Run Road near the bridge on the Chauncey side. A deputy patrolled the area but did not hear any gunshots or observe any suspicious persons in the area.
1:17 p.m., Nelsonville — A deputy responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville on a 911 hang up. On call back a man could be heard yelling in the background and a female stated the call was accidental. A deputy arrived on scene and learned the female had deleted pictures off the males phone. Both parties stated everything was fine and the issue was talked out.
1:30 p.m., Athens — A female reported there was damage done to her vehicle. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
1:33 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road in Albany regarding a domestic dispute between a father and his son. After arriving, both parties had already been separated. Neither party wished to pursue criminal charges at that time. The son then left the residence with no further incident.
2:06 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Deep Hollow Road on a report of threats with a weapon. Upon arriving on scene and speaking with involved parties, a male was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
5:18 p.m., Millfield — A caller reported some issues they were having with their spouse that were making them feel unsafe. The caller simply wished to have a report on file.
5:56 p.m., Guysville — Deputies took a report of a burglary in Guysville. DNA evidence was collected, and deputies are attempting to make contact with the suspect for an interview.
6:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens Township in regards to a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was in an argument with his parents and walked away from the residence. The juvenile only made it two houses away from his own before turning back. Deputies met with the parents and child and they were all counseled. Nothing further needed.
7:04 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Glouster Park for a custody exchange dispute. The caller stated that during the custody exchange, the adults picking up the young children were not properly restraining them in the vehicle and the driver may be impaired. As deputies were responding, dispatch advised that the driver just back up and struck another parked vehicle. Upon deputies arriving, it was found that the adults had left with the children. The parked vehicle that was struck had no damage and the owner did not wish to file a report. Deputies requested dispatch contact Perry County to BOLO for the vehicle to conduct a well being check on the children. The party on scene that originally had the children were advised to contact their attorney for custody issues. No further action was required.
7:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to an automated alarm at Global Cooling outside The Plains. Before arrival deputies were advised that it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:13 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to The Family Dollar in New Marshfield in regards to a theft complaint. The caller stated she witnessed a female steal a beard trimmer from the store, and flee the scene. The caller requested the female be trespassed from the property. A trespass complaint was generated.
7:57 p.m., The Plains — An employee with HAVAR contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising they had a laptop stolen. The caller advised that at this time they just wanted the incident stolen.
8:50 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart for a report of a stolen weed eater. The caller only wished to have their weed eater back from the neighbor, and to have their neighbor trespassed. A trespass complaint was completed, and the weed eater was returned to the rightful owner.
10:20 p.m., Trimble — Deputies received a report of a male refusing to leave a relative’s home in Trimble. Deputies responded and spoke with the complainant and male suspect. The suspect appeared to be having a mental health crisis at that time. Deputies transported the male to O’Bleness ER to be cleared medically and to speak with a counselor.
10:57 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to suspicious activity and persons in area. Deputies patrolled the area and no contact was made. Contact was made with the complainant on the phone and he indicated that several gunshots were heard in area. Deputies went to the home and assisted in checking the area near the residence. The caller also indicated that there is an ongoing problem with narcotics users in area. No contact was made with anyone deemed suspicious and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.
11:49 p.m., The Plains — An Athens resident called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that her boyfriend’s tools had been stolen out of their vehicle in The Plains. Deputies took a report on the incident. Further investigation is pending.
