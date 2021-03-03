Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 1
1:13 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Shade RD, in Athens, in reference to a mental health well being check. Made contact and spoke with both individuals, who inhabit residence. It was determined all basic needs were being met at the residence, and there was nothing to support any claim of a medical or mental health emergency. Individuals agreed to go back inside the residence for the evening and contact sources of assistance / support, Monday morning. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:35 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to RT 78, in Glouster, in reference to a dispute. In speaking with the involved parties, it was determined this situation is a love triangle or sorts. There is ongoing bickering and fighting between all voluntarily involved participants, and adding to the situation they are next door neighbors. Parties were advised to stay away from each other and not participate in acts that would add to this already volatile situation. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:34 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a loud music complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made and the male turned the music off. Case closed.
7:22 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Shade RD, on a caller in mental distress. Contact was made with the caller, who was transported to OMH for assistance.
9:43 a.m., Ervin — A deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle on Ervin RD, in Athens, per TWP trustee. The vehicle was checked and found to be registered to a local resident. No phone number was listed in the system for the owner and a negative contact was received at the listed address. Township workers were advised.
4:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to N Coolville Ridge Road, in Athens, in regards to electricity being turned off. The caller stated that his landlord turned the electricity off. He advised that he has medical equipment that he can't use due to not having electricity. Deputies spoke with the landlord and advised him to turn the electricity back on. No further action was taken.
4:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of an unoccupied home, that had been broken into. Nothing was found to have been taken, and the homeowner simply wished to have a report on file.
7:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male who reported that he believes that someone has hacked into his phone and other accounts. He advised he was going to contact Apple and Verizon about the situation. A report was taken, and no further action was needed.
8:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Fruth's Pharmacy on United Lane, in Athens, for an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure. No further action was taken.
9:32 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore St, in Chauncey, for a report of a loud verbal dispute. Deputies located and spoke with all the involved parties, and they were advised that the dispute was purely verbal in nature. Deputies returned to patrol.
22:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to U.S Route 50 near Athens, for a report of a wrong way driver. Deputies as well as APD and OSHP units patrolled the area, but they were unable to locate the vehicle.
Tuesday, March 2
12:13 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Carbo RD, in Ne Marshfield, in reference to an ongoing complaint of loud music, in their neighborhood. Area was patrolled several times during the shift, and all was found to be quiet. No further action taken. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:24 a.m., Chauncey — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that somebody had scratched her vehicle. At this time there are no leads in this matter. Case closed.
8:31 a.m., Albany — While on patrol, a deputy located a vehicle accident on RT 50 near Enlow RD, in Albany. Dispatch advised that the Highway Patrol had been dispatched to the scene. Once the Highway Patrol arrived the deputy returned to patrol.
9:56 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N. Plains RD, in The Plains, on a theft of a car dolly from U-haul. The dolly was taken sometime during the past week at this location. A report was taken on the incident and is currently being investigated.
6:53 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Goose Run RD, in Glouster, in regards to an abandoned vehicle partially in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the described area, but were unable to locate the described vehicle.
8:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Kramer LN, in Athens, in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller stated he was in a verbal dispute with his baby momma. Parties were separated for the evening.
10:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Pallo Road, in Glouster, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved parties, who stated that no physical altercation had occurred and only a verbal argument. One of the involved parties had an active warrant out for his arrest. Claraence Shifflet, age 40 of Glouster, was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident. No further action taken.
