Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, Sept. 4
12:15 a.m., Richland Avenue — Citation issued to Brian C. Baringer for failure to obey a traffic control device.
2:38 p.m., parking lot 129 — Complainant reported damage to a vehicle.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Wednesday, Sept. 4
12:59 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were advised of cattle in the roadway near Millfield. Deputies responded to the area and located the cattle. Deputies found the owner of the livestock and assisted them in getting the cattle secured. No further action was taken at that time.
9 a.m., Coolville — A resident of Null Road in Coolville reported his wallet was stolen from his vehicle overnight with his cards being used at business in Washington County. A report was taken, and investigation is pending.
