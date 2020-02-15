Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Feb. 13
4:31 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious person report. The caller reported that they could see two men in dark clothing walking through storage units at the Plains Self Storage. They thought that was suspicious due to the late time of night. Deputies patrolled the area including the storage units but had negative contact with anyone.
7:36 a.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to The Plains in reference to a subject with mental issues leaving the residence in her night cloths. Prior to arrival the complainant called back stating the subject had returned and that they would be in route to Hopewell.
9:06 a.m., Nelsonville — A witness to a breaking and entering reported that a building in Carbondale had been entered. After locating the owner of the building, the deputy was advised by the owner she did not wish to pursue the report.
2:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a theft report by phone. The complainant stated that an unknown male had called her stating that he was from PayPal. The complainant disclosed personal information to the unknown male and was scammed out of $282. Deputies attempted to make contact with the number in question and was unsuccessful in making contact. The complainant wished for this incident to be documented.
3:29 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Trimble for an activated alarm. Upon arrival the residence was found to be secure.
5:22 p.m., Nelsonville — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that her mail was removed from her mailbox, and spread out on the road. She advised that she has not checked her mail since last week, and did not know when this took place. She wanted a report on file.
8:44 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street for a third-party report of a dispute. Deputies made contact with a female at the residence who stated that her son had thrown a cell phone that struck her in the face. Deputies did observe physical injuries. The mother did not want to pursue any criminal charges. No further action taken.
10:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Dollar General on a report of a suspicious male in the parking lot. Deputies patrolled the area and checked various store's but had no contact with the described male.
12:01 p.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to The Plains area on a deactivated cell phone dialing 911. A location was found and contact was made at the residence. According to the homeowner, a grandchild had a old cell phone and probably dialed 911.
1:27 p.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to First Street to assist a male subject with his wife who refused to go to an appointment at Hopewell. On arrival, contact was made with the husband and wife. After a brief conversation the wife decided to go to her appointment.
2:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted a motorist with a flat tire on Route 33.
3:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office to make contact with a male on Lang Road. Deputies spoke with the residence who stated that the male has been deceased. No further action taken.
7:45 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Main Street in regards to a domestic dispute, in which a female had ingested too much of her sleeping medication. The female was checked by the squad and was ok. All parties advised it was just a verbal dispute, and no further action was needed. The male party was advised he had a warrant, and was transported to APT to post bail.
8:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Grant Street for a report of a 911 hangup call. Deputies were advised that the homeowner was having phone issues. No further action taken.
8:56 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Carbondale Rd. area near Route 56 for a report of a person yelling obscenities and threatening neighbors in the area. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. No charges were requested at this time.
Athens Police Department
Thursday, Feb. 13
3:50 p.m. — Officers responded to the College Bookstore, 50 S. Court St., for a theft report. About $52 in merchandise was reported taken.
