Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, March 5
3:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean RD, in The Plains, in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller advised her soon to be ex-husband's mother was at the residence and they got into a verbal dispute. The caller stated all persons have been living at the residence. All parties were advised to leave each other alone, and act like adults. Nothing further needed.
3:52 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of an abandoned vehicle, blocking the view of an intersection on McDougal Rd. A deputy had checked out the situation earlier, and found that the vehicle was parked on private property, and was not impeding traffic.
4:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a report of a dispute. The caller advised that the person they were in a dispute with, assaulted them. The caller left prior to deputy arrival, and refused to give any further information during a follow-up phone call. Deputies checked the location of the dispute, but they were unable to locate anyone that had been involved. Case closed.
3:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township, in regards to a death report. After investigation by the Sheriff's Office, and the coroner, it was determined the death was by natural causes, and nothing suspicious was noted.
2:09 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report of a breaking and entering, by phone. The caller advised that his property that he owns on Frost Rd. in Coolville, was broken into. The caller advised that nothing appeared to be missing, but just wanted to report the incident.
5:19 p.m., Athens — A caller reported multiple cars were parked along SR. 682 and people were not wearing mask. The area was patrolled.
5:35 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies patrolled the area of Matheny Rd, in Nelsonville, for a suspicious person knocking on doors asking for jumper cables.
6:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Frum RD, in Athens, for a dispute. Neither involved party reported that any violence occurred, and one of them chose to leave the residence for the evening.
8:41 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eleventh ST, in Jacksonville, in regards to a suspicious vehicle, in an alley way. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described vehicle in the alley.
8:47 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Second ST, in Jacksonville, in regards to the sounds of gunshots in the area. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not observe any gunshots, or suspicious persons.
8:57 p.m., Millfield — Deputies found a truck at a car dealership, that had it's flashers on. When the truck and the surrounding area were checked, no evidence was found that indicated that the truck had been tampered with. The lights turned off on their own, and it was determined that there had likely been a malfunction.
10:32 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Setty Rd, in Albany, on a structure fire. Deputies assisted on the scene and returned to patrol.
11:03 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to E. Fourth ST, in The Plains, for a patrol request. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any suspicious or criminal activity.
11:08 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to the Shade Community Center, for a suspicious vehicles complaint. The caller stated that a number of vehicles were there even though the center was closed. Deputies made contact with one of the vehicle owners, who stated that the lot had been used as overflow parking for a bonfire at a residence down the road. He advised that the vehicles would not be there overnight. No further action was needed.
11:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road, in Athens, for a report of a suicidal female who called 911, stating she wanted to kill her self. While deputies were en route, the female stated that had cut her wrist with a knife. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the female. It was determined that the female did in fact make cuts to her wrist. Deputies then transported the female to O'Bleness, for a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
Saturday, March 6
12:26 a.m., Athens —Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Rd, on a report of a suspicious male that was on the roadway looking at a house. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located and identified the male whom lives in the area, and was walking home from his brother's residence. No criminal activity was observed or located, deputies returned to patrol.
8:36 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle, near the intersection of S. Tenth/S. Eleventh Street, Jacksonville. Upon Deputies arrival, it was determined the vehicle was blocking the driveway access to a handicap subject and no fire/ems trucks could get to the house. The vehicle was then tagged and towed from the area. No further actions were needed.
10:21 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Salem Rd, in Athens, for a female with an altered mental state. The caller stated that her mother was recently discharged for mental health treatment and was still having issues with her new medications and stating that people were trying to kill her. The female was transported to OMH by ACEMS, for further evaluation.
12:42 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Ave, in Chauncey, for a disorderly male. The caller advised that his adult son was tearing up the house and possibly having some sort of mental episode. On scene, Deputies spoke with both the father and son. No criminal element appeared to be present, but Deputies determined that the man would benefit from a mental health evaluation. He was then transported to O'Bleness Hospital without incident. No further action needed.
1:28 p.m., Albany — Deputies were called to SR 681, in Albany, for a report of sounds of gun shots. The caller stated the neighbors were discharging firearms and were unsure if they were shooting in a safe direction. Deputies made contact with the individuals shooting. Deputies observed the area in which they were shooting and they were shooting into a hillside. Units returned to patrol.
2:13 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the SR-56, in New Marshfield, in reference to a report of an active burglary, at an unoccupied residence. Upon Deputies arrival, the residence was cleared and no suspects were found inside of the structure. No further actions were needed.
2:28 a.m., Shade —Deputies responded to Gibbs Road, in Shade, for a loud-music complaint. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who stated that the music would be turned down. No further action taken.
2:04 p.m., Chauncey — A caller reported seeing a glass pipe on Hamely Run Rd. in one of the pull offs. The pipe was located and put into evidence for destruction.
2:06 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Rd, in Buchtel, for a disorderly male. Contact was made with the male, who was warned if his behavior continued he would be arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and would be taken to jail.
5:41 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington RD, in Albany, in regards to a well being check. The caller stated she was supposed to meet a friend for lunch, but she never showed up. The caller was worried about her well being and requested that law enforcement check on her. Deputies were unable to make contact with her, at her residence, or on her phone. The subject's truck was not in the parking lot at the time. The caller did not have any reason to believe the subject could be in any danger at this time, but will continue to try and make contact with her.
2:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Thompson Ridge RD, in Athens, in regards to a drug complaint. The caller stated he located a bag filled with syringes, and small plastic baggies on the side of the road, on his property. There was nothing identifiable in the bag. The items will be safely disposed of.
8:12 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to a theft complaint. The caller stated she was having new carpet put in her residence. The company sent an employee to install the new carpet. After the installation of the new carpet the homeowner noticed several items missing from the home. The caller did not wish to pursue charges at this time, but did want the Deputies responded to Pallo Road, in Glouster, for a report of a criminal damaging report. Deputies determined this incident not to be criminal due to the male having residency at this residence, for some time. No further action taken.
Sunday, March 7
10:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West First Street, in The Plains, for a report of an alarm. While deputies were en route, deputies were advised they could cancel. No further action taken.
8:08 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Jacksonville Road, for an alarm. The building was secure. No further action was taken.
5:48 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Jacksonville, for an activated alarm. Upon arrival it was determined to be a false alarm. Case closed.
4:10 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Hogue Hollow Road, in Guysville, for a trespass complaint. The caller stated there were people on her property cutting down trees. She advised they left when law enforcement arrived on the scene. A report was taken, and no further action was needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.