Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 17
1:36 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Fifth Street, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in making contact with the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
1:46 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were requested to do a well-being check on a female, on Stella Rd, in Millfield, Due to the Driveway conditions, units could not make it to the residence, however, her brother, who was at the end of the road, stated he had just spoke with her while dropping medication off a few minutes ago. No further action needed.
2:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fourth ST, in The Plains, for a possible dispute involving visitation with a child. Once on scene, units spoke with the complainant who said the other party was on his way. The other party arrived to pick up his child and units spoke with him also. The situation was worked out for the time being.
4:11 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Guysville Marathon, in regards to theft. The caller stated that somebody stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle. She advised she believed it happen yesterday or sometime this evening. She stated she did not wish to pursue charges. She only wanted a report on file for information purposes. No further action was taken.
5:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Valero, in The Plains, for a non-injury traffic accident. The caller stated that she drove by a parked vehicle in the parking lot. She advised as she was going by, they opened their door and, she struck it. A report was taken, and no further action was needed.
5:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to River Road, in Athens, for a well-being check. Marietta Police Department, requested deputies check the residence for a runaway juvenile. Deputies located the juvenile and contacted the mother. The mother advised she was en-route to pick up the juvenile. No further action was taken.
7:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to PA Sure Stop, on United Lane, in Athens, on a report of narcotics that was located in the business. Deputies arrived on scene and collected the narcotics for evidence. No further action, deputies returned to patrol.
9:10 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Main St, in Trimble, on a report of a burglary. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.
11:27 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Spring Street, in Glouster, for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with two adults who stated that the two individuals in question in the original report was currently at the hospital for unrelated matters. Units were also advised that Glouster Police Department dealt with the dispute earlier in the evening. With no current criminal activity, units resumed patrol.
Thursday, Feb. 18
3:32 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of a trespassing complaint. The complainant stated that her husband who she has a protection order against, was around her residence. Units observed the suspect in the area of the residence and spoke with the male. Units also served the male with a protection order out of a case that occurred a few weeks again. Deputies met with the complainant and advised her of the outcome of the protection order. Units resumed patrol.
5:18 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of a protection order violation. Deputies did find probable cause to charge the suspect. Deputies will be requesting a warrant for the male due to leaving prior to deputies arrival.
8:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Rd, in Athens, in reference to a 16 year old male, being disorderly with his parents.
11:58 a.m., The Plains — A caller from The Plains reported a bicycle stolen.
3:04 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to True Town Rd, in Millfield, for a panic alarm. Contact was made with the homeowner who said he accidentally hit the alarm on his key fob.
3:31 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey, for a male threatening to harm himself. Once on scene, it was determined the male met the requirements for a blue slip.
4:52 p.m., Athens — It was reported that an inmate, who is in SEORJ for violation of a protection order, was using a jail phone to continue to violate his protection order. Deputies found sufficient evidence to charge the inmate with two additional counts of violation of a protection order.
4:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a report of stolen cell phones. When a deputy attempted to meet with the caller, the caller refused to come to the door. Case closed.
7:30 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Dixon Rd, in Coolville, on a 911 open line. Deputies were canceled when it was found to have been a small child playing with the phone.
11:09 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Truetown Rd, in Millfield, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that he was in a dispute with his adult brother, who lived at the house with him. On scene, Deputies spoke with all involved parties. No physical violence or threats of violence were reported. The caller stated that he had felt threatened by his brother’s body language but no criminal act could be substantiated. Neither brother wished to leave the residence until things calmed down. Both were warned that if Deputies returned because of them fighting, additional action, including criminal charges could be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.