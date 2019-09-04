Athens County Sheriff’s Office:

Tuesday, Sept. 3

7:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a North Clinton Street residence on a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.

12:56 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to a Lexington Avenue residence on a report of a breaking and entering. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.

4:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Robinson Road in Athens for a report of property damage to a fence. The complainant found a fence that was damaged and fragments from the vehicle left at the scene. This case is under further investigation.

5:01 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville where a business owner advised that at some point over the weekend somebody had stolen items from his store. This matter is under investigation.

5:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Shade Road for a theft report. The victim reported multiple personal documents stolen from his vehicle. The case is under further investigation.

Ohio University Police:

Tuesday, Sept. 3

9:08 a.m. James Hall — Female student reported unwanted sexual conduct between herself and a known male suspect in 2017.

9:43 am, OU Mail Services — Complainant reports receiving possible fraudulent checks.

11:34 a.m., Baker University Center — Citation issued for theft to Trey Cameron.

12:15 p.m., Hoover House — Complainant reports a bicycle taken from the area.

12:39 p.m., Mail Services — Canine deployment.

1:23 p.m., Ping Student Recreation Center — Complainant injured by an unknown person during a basketball game.

2:25 p.m., parking lot 56 — Report taken in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

3:10 p.m., Ryors Hall — Report taken in reference to a bicycle theft.

