Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Oct. 27
11:14 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of a stolen license plate from a New Marshfield resident. The caller stated that sometime overnight, an unknown person removed the license plate from his truck. A report was filed, and the plate was entered as stolen. The caller was then referred to the OBMV for further follow up and replacement.
2:50 p.m., Glouster — Deputies did a well-being check in the Glouster area. Once on scene, it was determined that everything was fine.
2:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Frum Road in Athens for an activated residential alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the residence. The residence appeared secured, with no signs of forced entry. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the other involved party had already left. They advised no physical violence or threats of violence took place. No further action taken.
5:13 p.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report of a possible breaking and entering on SR. 685 Glouster. The incident is under investigation.
5:31 p.m, — A resident of the Carbondale area called to speak with a deputy regarding a child custody/guardian issue. The deputy arrived on scene and spoke to the caller reference court issued custody papers.
6:24 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for an inactive burglary. The complainant stated that someone had broken into her home while she was away. This matter is under investigation.
7:14 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Frum Road in Athens for a well-being check. When deputies arrived, it was determined that everything was ok and resumed patrol.
7:43 p.m., — A caller reported that a truck was driving through a public event being held in a designated pedestrian area of the Athens County fairgrounds. A deputy was dispatched to the scene, where he was advised that the truck had left the area. The deputy patrolled the fairgrounds but was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
11:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township to do a well-being check. Contact was attempted at the residence but could not be established. Both doors were knocked on multiple times, and a walk around of residence was performed but no one could be observed through the windows. Deputies returned to patrol.
Thursday, Oct. 28
12:23 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a noise complaint. Deputies did locate and observed the source of the noise but were not able to make contact with the individual creating said noise. A summons will be sent to the responsible party and this matter addressed by the court. No further action taken.
12:48 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a third-party report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and met with those involved. It was determined that the individual's vehicle had broken down and was tagged for removal due to the vehicle obstructing a private driveway. Units resumed patrol.
4:32 a.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Brimstone Road in Coolville for a report of a well-being check on a male walking. Units patrolled the area for some time but were unsuccessful in locating the male.
4:36 a.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Green Lawn Cemetery in Doanville for an activated alarm. Deputies checked the source of the alarm and determined the building to be secure. Deputies also spoke to employees that were on scene and no criminal activity was observed.
8:13 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies received a call about a stolen crossbow in the Buchtel area. While en route, the complainant called back in and advised that he found his crossbow. No deputy action needed.
8:32 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Barnhart Road in Guysville in response to an open door. On scene, deputies made entry into the abandoned residence and found no one inside. After searching the building, deputies returned to regular patrol.
10:40 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lee Township in response to an active dispute. The caller stated that he and his wife had been in a verbal argument for "42 years". Both parties stated that no physical violence, or threat of violence had occurred. No further deputy action required.
11:12 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to SR 685 after a caller reported someone was rummaging through a house that had caught on fire the night before. Once on scene, it was determined to be a neighbor that had walked over to look at the damage.
3:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a third-party report of a dispute on Salem Road between a male and female. Once on scene, it was determined that no physical violence had taken place and the male and female had already separated.
4:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains to pick up a syringe that was found on a sidewalk. The item was placed in a container for disposal.
5:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to SR 56 for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the individual.
6:23 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Fox Lake Road for a 911 open line. Deputies spoke to the homeowner, who advised everything was fine. No further action was taken.
9:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a sound of gun shots complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and determined the sound to be firecrackers. Deputies spoke to the involved individual, then returned to patrol.
11:20 p.m., Guysville — Deputies spoke with a male wanting to file a report that his father had taken his vehicle and refused to give it back. Deputies spoke with both individuals, and the father then returned the vehicle. No further actions were necessary at that time.
