Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, May 28
9:20 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Upper River Rd, in The Plains, for a parking complaint. The caller advised that a car is seen parked in their work parking lot every day and they did not know why it was there. Deputies made contact with the suspected vehicle and the driver. The driver advised he stopped there in the mornings to finish his cigar before getting to work. No criminal indicators were observed. The man advised he would find another place to finish his cigars. No further action needed.
10:32 a.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a female on the phone, in reference to her mother being harassed by her neighbor. This case is still under investigation.
11:40 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Spring St, in Chauncey, in reference to a dispute over a gaming system and money. Once on scene the matter was settled.
12:27 p.m., Guysville — Deputies spoke to a caller that was worried they gave up personal information to a scam message on Facebook. No bank activity or criminal acts had occurred at that time. Deputies advised the caller to report the message to Facebook, and contact their financial institution in regard to additional measures she could take. With no actual criminal act having occurred at that time, no further action could be taken.
12:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine St, in The Plains, for a reckless trash truck driver. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact with any trash truck driving erratically at that time.
1:20 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Cemetery Rd, in Stewart, for a parking complaint. The caller advised that a truck and trailer was parked on his property. He advised that it was an ongoing issue. Deputies located the trailer but the truck was no longer there. Deputies made contact with the neighbor in control of the trailer. They moved the trailer but Deputies advised that if the matter continued, additional action including trespass charges could be taken.
10:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies found a suspicious person on the highway. No criminal issues were observed and the subject was transported to the Nelsonville area.
10:46 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street, in Chauncey, for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area and was unable to locate. Units resumed patrol.
Saturday, May 29
3:26 a.m., A caller reported that someone placed many tiny cameras in the walls of her apartment. Deputies found the report to be unfounded, and they transported the caller to O'Bleness for an evaluation, after finding that she had been attempting to burn the cameras in the walls.
5:13 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road, in Millfield, for a report of a dispute. The complainant stated that she wished for a female to leave her residence who was not wishing to leave on her own. Deputies made contact with the female. It was determined the female had a warrant out of Fairfield County. The female waived her Rule 4, and was then transported where Fairfield County Sheriff's Office took possession of the female. No further action taken.
6:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fifth St, in The Plains, for a dispute. No statement or charges filed. Returned to patrol.
8:37 a.m., Deputies responded to a trespass complaint on Del Carbo Rd., in New Marshfield. Upon arrival they spoke with the complainant and she stated a neighbor has parked his vehicle on her property. The neighbor moved the vehicle. Deputies spoke with the male subject involved and issued a trespass warning.
8:59 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a business alarm located at Fruth Pharmacy, on United lanes, in Athens. Prior to arrival, dispatch stated they received a call from a key holder stating to disregard the alarm.
12:58 p.m., The Plains —Deputies responded to Ohio Ave, in The Plains, after a caller reported she was chased from The Plains to Columbus Rd. by her mother's neighbor. This is allegedly an ongoing dispute over a fence and social media post.
1:08 p.m., Chauncey — A report was made that a male in a gold van was driving around Chauncey asking people if they wanted to smoke some weed. Male was described as younger with long hair. Sheriff's Office patrolled for the van.. Negative contact with the van, in Chauncey or The Plains.
2:56 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Elm Street, in Buchtel, for a dispute. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a male who stated that he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument. Both parties agreed the issue was over for the evening. No further action was taken.
3:48 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill St, in Chauncey, in regards to a male on a dirt bike, riding in the area. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate anybody riding a dirt bike.
6:53 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Glen Ebon Road, in Nelsonville, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated there was a male on the bridge, talking to himself or possibly intoxicated. Deputies made contact with the male, and arraignments were made to transport the male to a residence, in The Plains. No further action was taken.
7:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Rd, in Athens, in regards to an intoxicated person complaint. The caller stated she was intoxicated, and wished to be transported to the hospital. EMS responded and requested law enforcement to respond, due to possible issues with the intoxicated person, and other possible criminal activity reported to them on scene. Deputies made contact with a female at the residence and requested a well being check on another female in the residence. Deputies made contact with the female, and she stated she was fine, and did not need anything from law enforcement.
7:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Rd, in Athens, for a female who was possibly a suicidal female. The caller stated that her daughter got upset with her. The caller said that her daughter grabbed a bottle of medication and locked herself in her room. Deputies spoke with the female, who said she did not take any of the medication. She advised that she did not feel like harming herself at the time. Deputies spoke with a relative of the female who said she could stay at their house for the remainder of the evening to calm down. No further action was taken.
8:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, in regards to an assault complaint. The caller stated he was assaulted by his neighbors, who advised they were trying to purchase drugs from him. The caller stated he did not wish to pursue charges, but he did want a report completed, and will try to change his residence with his landlord.
11:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, for a loud-music complaint. Deputies made contact with a subject who stated that he would turn the music down. Units resumed patrol.
8:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Amesville, in regards to a domestic dispute. The caller stated her sister's boyfriend would not let her sister leave their residence. When Deputies arrived on scene the female was outside of the residence waiting for her parents to pick her up. The female stated there was a verbal dispute, but nothing physical, and did not wish to pursue charges. The female just wanted to leave the residence for the evening. The female left the residence without incident.
10:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, for a dispute. The caller stated that she and her husband got into a verbal argument over disputed property. She advised that no physical violence occurred and her husband left prior to deputies arrival. No further action was taken.
11:14 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Carr Hollow Road, in Millfield, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Units patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
Sunday, May 30
12:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street, in The Plains, for a report of suspicious activity. Units patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any criminal activity.
1:35 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a walk-in report of an assault. This case is under further investigation.
11:39 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a complaint of a male on the Nelsonville bike path acting suspicious. Contact was made with the male and although the subject demonstrated some odd behavior, there were no indications of criminal acts or behavior warranting a hospitalization for mental health.
3:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area and was unable to locate the person. Units resumed patrol.
3:44 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to State St, in Albany, on an open 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be an accidental pocket dial and no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Bean Rd, in The Plains, on an active verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the dispute was over property. Deputies spoke to the involved parties and the matter was resolved. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a animal at large complaint, in the Stewart area. The animal was located and returned to its pen by the owner of the animal.
Monday, May 31
12:22 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a local business, on Canaanville Rd, in Athens. Deputies responded to the business and located the vehicle in question. The driver had stopped to rest on their drive home. The business was found to be secure at that time and nothing appeared to be tampered with. The driver and vehicle were released at that time.
12:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to SR 682, on a report of a male and female pulled over on the road in a vehicle and were disputing. Upon arriving in the area, deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and were not able to locate the described vehicle as well. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Lemaster Rd, in Athens, on an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties with conflicting stories. Those involved were separated for the remainder of the day and deputies returned to patrol.
3:01 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to theft. The caller stated that he went out to his vehicle and noticed tools were lying next to it. He advised that he looked underneath the vehicle and noticed the catalytic converter was missing. A report was taken on the incident.
4:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Wooten Rd, in Athens, in regards to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised her father was at the residence acting disorderly, and refused to leave when asked. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the male left the scene. The caller requested the male be trespassed from her residence. The male was officially trespassed and the criminal trespass complaint form was completed and served.
6:04 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Greens Run Rd, in Glouster, on a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties and the matter was resolved and parties agreed to separate. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hawks Nest Rd, in Athens, in regards to a suicidal male. The caller advised the male threatened to kill himself, took a firearm and fled the residence. When law enforcement arrived, the male returned and was transported to Obleness Hospital without incident.
10:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a request for a well being check, of an elderly female that had called Athens Police. The female sounded confused during the phone call and was unable to provide an address. The female had a previous address listing in The Plains. Deputies checked at the residence but the current home owners were unfamiliar with the female. Athens Police was advised of the information at that time.
11:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a loud music complaint. Deputies located the residence where the music was coming from, and the residents agreed to keep the noise level down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.