Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Jan. 23
1:25 a.m. Nelsonville – Deputies spoke with a caller via telephone that had questions about an ongoing landlord/tenant dispute. He stated that his landlord was currently in the process of evicting him. He believed his landlord was disrupting the power in an attempt to make him move out faster. The caller advised the power was currently on, and no events had occurred in multiple days. Deputies advised the man to call back if the landlord caused any other disturbances and assistance was needed.
10:12 a.m. Glouster – Deputies responded to SR. 685 in reference to a verbal dispute. Prior to arrival the male had already left. No threats of violence or physical violence was reported by the involved party and a witness. At this time there will be no further action.
11:22 a.m. Marshfield – Deputies responded to Church Street in New Marshfield, OH for a report of threatening text message from a tenant who was served a eviction a few weeks ago. The caller filled a report last night about the damage done to the rental. Today the tenant sent a text to the caller “ Don’t think this is over”. The caller wants this on file in case the tenant starts any trouble.
11:32 a.m. Trimble – Deputies were dispatched to a Terrence Drive Trimble residence on a report of an active dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to involved parties who agreed to separate for the day. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:05 p.m. Glouster – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office arrested 51-year-old Bryan Parsons of SR. 685 Glouster on multiple warrants. Contact was made with Parsons while looking for another person in that area. Parsons had locked himself in a garage and refused to come out for approximately two hours prompting the Special Response Team to respond. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Athens County 911, the Ohio State Patrol and Athens County EMS for their assistance.
3:14 p.m. Glouster – Deputies responded to Red Dog Road to check property that had been condemned for trespassers. No one was located at the time of response.
4:45 p.m. Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Nelsonville for an inactive theft. Upon arrival contact was made with the caller who advised that he had a weed eater and a chainsaw stolen about a month ago. He advised that he believed that his neighbor stole the items, however did not was to pursue criminal charges. He advised that he just wanted a report on file.
5:25 p.m. Nelsonville – A resident of Wollett Road reported damage to her mailbox. The caller stated it appeared someone hit it with a car. At this time there are no suspects.
6:19 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to the Athens area for a well being check on a small child. Contact was made with the parents who allowed the child to be seen. The child appeared to be in good health and in danger.
6:20 p.m. Coolville –Deputies responded to Dixon Ridge Road, Coolville in regards to a dirt in the roadway complaint. Deputies located dirt and debris in the roadway near the residence. The homeowner was located and requested to clean off the dirt and debris, and they complied. No further action needed at this time.
7:38 p.m. Nelsonville –Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area for an inactive dispute. Upon arrival contact was made and the call was determined to be unfounded.
11:07 p.m Glouster – Deputies responded to Glouster for a trespass complaint. The caller advised that a family member had been told not to be at their house in the past, but had shown up causing problems before being run off. On scene, deputies were advised that the family member had already been picked up and was not in the area. With the incident being inactive at that time, the caller was referred back to the Glouster Police Department for additional assistance with their ongoing trespass issue. No additional Deputy response needed.
