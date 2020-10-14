Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Oct. 12
12:24 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a report of a crashed car in a pond. The driver was located at the scene and he was found to be uninjured. It was found that the driver backed his car into the pond while he was attempting to turn around. A tow truck was called and the driver was given a ride home.
2:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies were advised of a trespassing complaint, at a residence on Salem Road. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the complainant. They stated their mother's soon to be ex-husband had stopped by and placed a note on the door. The suspect had left prior to deputies arrival. A report was completed at this time, incase any further issues occur.
1:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the East Scatter Ridge Road in reference to an assault that had occurred. Upon Deputies arrival, they made contact with the complainant and they advised they believed the male suspect was intoxicated. The victim did not wish to pursue charges and no further actions were needed.
2:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 682 in regards to the sound of gunshots. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller, who stated she heard gunshots. She stated that it occurred for 20-30 minutes. She said that it's been happening for months. Deputies were able to locate the person that was shooting. Deputies asked the individual that he was scaring his neighbor's kids with the shooting. The male stated that he would find another place to shoot.
2:44 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Madison Street in regards to a fight in process. Deputies were advised the other party left the scene in a jeep. Deputies arrived on the scene. Deputies spoke with the victim, he did not want to pursue anything. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:06 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Route 550 in regards to a criminal mischief complaint. The caller advised his ex-girlfriend poured maple syrup in his mother's gas tank. The vehicle was disabled, but fixed when more gasoline was added to the vehicle. The victim was advised of her options regarding a protection order.
4:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in regards to a dispute. Three subjects were involved in a verbal altercation. The parties were advised to cease their actions, and if law enforcement had to return, they would be charged with disorderly conduct.
5:12 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Maple Street to assist the Glouster police department with an open 911 call. Deputies made contact with the caller and she advised she witnessed a fight in progress. Glouster Police Department took over the rest of the investigation.
5:59 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust Street to assist Glouster Police Department with a fight in progress call. The altercation was only verbal in nature. All parties were advised to separate.
6:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene, deputies spoke with one of the involved party's, who stated that she got into a verbal dispute with a male. She said that she was leaving the residence for the night. Both party's were separated. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell Street for a verbal dispute. Upon making contact with the involved parties, it was determined no crime had taken place. Parties were separated.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
5:28 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eighth Street for a report of suspicious people in a garage making noise. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate anyone.
5:52 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to the Chauncey Marathon for a trespass complaint. The store manager reported that a subject that had been previously trespassed from the store had returned and refused to leave. On scene, Deputies were advised that the subject had also eaten food and had no money to pay for it. The suspect, identified as Eli Mayles, 32, was charged with Trespass and Theft. He was ordered to appear at Athens Municipal Court.
3:58 p.m., The Plains — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that sometime in the past few days, an unknown individual entered her vehicle on Adena Drive. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
6:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 33, mile marker 11, in regards to a bumper in the roadway. The bumper was removed from the roadway. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:03 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Old Route 56 for a report of ATV's on the roadway. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
7:47 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Binderbasin Road in regards to a suicidal female. The female made contact with Hopewell and stated she wanted to commit suicide. While Deputies spoke with the female she stated several times she wanted to commit suicide. The female was transported to O'Blenness Hospital by EMS and a blue slip was completed.
7:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a suspicious person. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
11:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West Fourth Street for a suspicious male. The caller reported that a man wearing a camouflage jacket was walking around with a knife and pushing a baby stroller. Deputies located the male a few streets away, but had no knife or stroller with him at that time. The man voluntarily supplied identification and was released. With no evidence of any criminal act apparent, no further action was needed at that time.
