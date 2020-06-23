Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, June 19
6:41 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart, in regards to a female who reported her house on fire. Amesville Fire Department arrived on scene, and did not locate any evidence of a fire. Deputies spoke with the female who stated she believes the home is still on fire. The female was transported to O’Bleness for a mental evaluation.
12:33 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the Gun Club Road in reference to a dispute between two brothers. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with both parties and there was conflicting statements and could not determine a primary physical aggressor. One of the male subjects offered to leave for the rest of the day to ensure things would calm down. No further actions were needed.
4:45 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of an individual in Albany pointing a firearm in an unsafe direction. The issue was addressed prior to deputy arrival, and deputies were advised that they were no longer needed.
5:30 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel, for a report of an active verbal dispute. Deputies did not find that violence or threats had occurred, and they stood by until one of the parties left the residence for the evening.
8:24 p.m., Guysville — Deputies received a report of a habitually reckless driver in the Guysville area. Deputies will be performing extra patrols of the area.
5:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of theft from Cross Street, in The Plains. Deputies spoke with the caller by phone. The caller stated that he had a bicycle stolen from his porch after he left for work this morning. A report was taken.
7:04 p.m., Mineral — Deputies were dispatched to Center Street, in Mineral, on a report of an active dispute between brothers. Upon arriving on scene, all involved parties were found to be separated with on person whom left prior to deputies arrival. Other involved parties were advised to stay separated for the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
9 p.m., Albany — A resident of Washington Road reports a seat was stolen off of his tractor sometime in the last day. A report was taken.
4:11 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster in regards to an illegal dumping complaint. Approximately 15 bags of trash were located on the caller’s property. This case is under investigation by the environmental officer.
6:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to New Floodwood Road, near Nelsonville, for a domestic dispute. The male caller stated his wife slapped him but he did not want to file a report and he was leaving. The female then called wishing to report her husband as a drunk driver. Deputies responded to the address and found that the male had already returned home. Neither party had visible injuries, nor did either feel unsafe or wish to file a report. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:33 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to N. Oakley Drive, in Buchtel, for a stolen vehicle report. The caller stated that their adult son took their truck some time this morning and refuses to bring it back. Deputies also attempted to call the son with negative contact. A report was taken and the truck will be entered into the system for a BOLO. This case is pending investigation.
10:42 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Converse Street, in Chauncey, on a report of an item of property that was found in an alleyway. Deputies collected the property and identified the owner and will attempt to make contact with the owner to return the property.
9:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted the The Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic crash, on North Plains Road, in The Plains. No further action taken.
Saturday, June 20
9:39 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Road, in New Marshfield, on a report of a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with involved parties whom both advised that it was only a verbal argument over a cold cheeseburger that escalated into offensive words. Involved parties were advised to separate for the evening,deputies returned to patrol.
Deputies responded to The Plains, for an open 911 line at an unknown location. Multiple deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate anyone in distress.
Deputies received a report that an elderly male who should not be driving, left a residence in The Plains, with the complainant’s vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. Neighboring agencies were asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to a verbal dispute. The subjects fled the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The caller was advised to call back, if there are any further issues.
Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to the sound of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the source of the supposed gunshots.
Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in a pull off, in The Plains. Deputies checked the vehicle and found it not to be stolen. No information on the vehicle came back to local persons so deputies were unable to contact the owner. No further action was taken at this time.
10:12 p.m., Coolville — ODNR requested assistance in locating a boat traveling on the Hocking River in Hockingport that was alleged to have several intoxicated persons on it. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with any moving boats on the water.
11:20 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on a one vehicle crash on Torch Rd. Deputies arrived on scene and held the scene until a Trooper could arrive.
11:44 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Matheny Road, outside Nelsonville, for a domestic dispute. Nelsonville Police Department had also arrived on scene to assist. Deputies spoke with all involved parties. Deputies determined that a verbal dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend had led to a physical altercation. The male also admitted to firing a handgun multiple times into the floor during the argument. Joseph Byers, was then placed into custody for domestic violence and aggravated menacing. He was transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue for a report of an intoxicated male who was causing problems. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that her son was drunk and intoxicated and was trying to leave her residence. Deputies dealt with the male earlier in the shift and was released to a sober party who happened to be the complainant in this call. The complainant stated that she no longer could care for her son due to him causing issues. Deputies arrest the male for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported the male to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail for a six hour hold. No further action taken.
7:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens antique mall in regards to two subjects behind the building possibly doing drugs. The subjects were located and searched. Deputies located drug paraphernalia on the male. The male was arrested for failure to appear warrants out of Athens and Washington County.
9:29 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of a criminal mischief involving a lawn mower, from a complainant who resides on Old State Route 56. The complainant stated that he noticed that someone had put sugar in his gas tank of his push mower. The complainant only wished for this incident to be documented. No further action taken.
1:38 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Center Street, in New Marshfield, for a report of a male who was out of control. Deputies met with the male and determined the incident to be a medical problem. Athens County EMS arrived on scene and transported the male to O’Bleness Hospital. No further action taken.
3:59 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Orpha Lane, in Athens, for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant stated that she noticed two individuals looking into her window. Deputies walked around the residence and did not find any evidence that any persons were around the window. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
12:29 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were called to the Marathon for a domestic dispute. The caller stated that a male and female were in a verbal argument and the male left the female. Deputies made contact with the female and helped her obtain a ride. No criminal charges are being pursed.
2:28 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to 5th Street, in The Plains, for an intoxicated male. Deputies made contact with the male, who was knocking on doors looking for help. The male advised that he was drinking with some friends when an argument began and he left the residence on foot. The male was released to his parent. Units returned to patrol.
7:21 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Greenlawn Cemetery in regards to an alarm activation. Deputies checked the building and it was found to be secure.
11:59 a.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of harassment, in Albany. When speaking with the caller, deputies found that nothing criminal had taken place. No further action needed.
6:50 p.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report in reference to a harassment/threatening complaint in the Trimble Township area. The complainant only wished for this incident to be documented. No further action taken.
Sunday, June 21
9:13 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to North Torch Road for a report of a property dispute/civil issue. Deputies remained on scene for a female who gathered her belongings due to a possible dispute arising. No further action taken.
10:16 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of a verbal dispute at a residence in Waterloo Township. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with involved parties at that time. No physical violence or threats of physical violence were reported at that time. The parties advised they would separate in the residence for the remainder of the night so no further issues would arise. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:50 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Marathon gas station in Guysville, on a report of a naked male pumping gas. Deputies arrived and located the subject inside his vehicle who was now clothed. Employees stated this was the second incident with this subject in the last two days. The male does have mental issues and was taken to O’Bleness for an evaluation.
Monday, June 22
1:33 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to a residence on Route 550, in reference to a well being check and dispute. Made contact with involved parties and determined this was a verbal argument only. In speaking with multiple individuals on scene, there was no criminal activity that had occurred. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:45 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to North Cincinnati Ridge Road for a report of a suspicious person/vehicle report. Deputies sat stationary and patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Deputies returned to patrol.
Athens City Police Department
Friday, June 19
12:04 p.m. — Officers were contacted about a theft from a motor vehicle. A catalytic converter from a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen and a used Century sawzall blade was reported as evidence.
3:11 p.m. — Officers took a walk-in complaint of a burglary that had occurred at 28 S. Congress St., Apt. B. About $650 worth of items were reported missing.
5:46 p.m. — Officers responded to Hugh White Auto Sales, 0 Columbus Road, for a stolen vehicle. A 2014 Dodge Durango (black) was reported stolen, with a value of about $21,500. Identity fraud and theft of a motor vehicle are being considered as charges.
