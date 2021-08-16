Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Aug. 13
2:05 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Pallo Road in Glouster in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival both parties were separated, and the male half had already made arrangements to leave the residence for the evening. No further actions were needed.
2:53 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield Road in Millfierld to a report of a theft in progress. When Deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with two individuals that stated they were packing belongings. They stated the house had been condemned and they were taking their remaining items. The individuals were asked to leave without incident.
3:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to First Street in The Plains in regard to a female who locked herself out of her apartment. When deputies arrived on the scene, the caller stated her landlord unlocked the door for her already. No further action was needed.
3:45 p.m., Athens — A female reported that her cell phone had been stolen at the fairgrounds. She stated that her phone was being pinged by her service provider. Deputies attempted multiple locations to the phone’s whereabouts and were unable to locate. Further investigation is pending.
5:03 p.m., Athens — A caller from Vore Ridge Road in Athens stated he believed someone had cut his brake lines. When questioned about his suspicions, he stated that he had lost control of his vehicle on the road and his wife had lost all her brake fluid from her vehicle. The caller’s vehicle was in the shop being worked on so deputies were unable to inspect the brake lines. The female’s vehicle showed no signs of tampering.
5:39 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a vehicle that had just been vandalized. A report was taken and deputies resumed patrol.
7:55 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to High Street in Glouster for a fight in progress call. While in route, Glouster Police Department advised deputies could cancel due to the subjects fleeing the area. No further action was taken.
8:39 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a call from a Coolville man regarding him being out of town and a neighbor notified him that someone attempted to break into his barn located on Frost Road. The caller also advised this was the second attempt in two weeks. Deputies advised the complainant that the area would be patrolled.
10:30 p.m., The Plains — A third-party complainant reported that a female and male were having a verbal argument near the library in The Plains. Deputies arrived in the area and had negative contact with persons matching the description. Deputies resumed patrolling the area.
11:10 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road in Millfield for a report of an assault. The victim in the case did not wish to pursue charges. Both parties were separated for the night and no further action was taken at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
Saturday, Aug. 14
1:46 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 78 in Glouster for a report of an adult male with a firearm. It was determined that a dispute had occurred, and one of the involved parties left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. This matter is currently under investigation.
4:22 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Spring Street in Glouster for a report of a trespass complaint. The caller advised that he did not want his adult sister on his property anymore. Deputies then advised the caller to follow up with the Glouster Police Department regarding the incident. No further action taken at that time and deputies returned to patrol.
6:04 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street in Glouster in reference to an activated alarm. On scene, deputies spoke with an employee, who advised that everything was okay. No further action was needed at that time and deputies returned to patrol.
8:26 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Columbia Road in Albany on an activated business alarm. Upon arriving on scene deputies found it was a false alarm as employees were at the business. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:46 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Harmony Road in Athens on a trash dumping complaint. A report was completed.
10:04 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 56 on a report of two suspicious vehicles. Upon arriving on scene deputies located one of the vehicles unoccupied and secured. The vehicle was tagged, and deputies returned to patrol.
12:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road in Athens on an inactive dispute. Upon arriving on scene deputies spoke to involved parties and the dispute was found to be verbal only. Involved parties agreed to separate for the day and deputies returned to patrol.
1:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Possum Hollow Road in Athens on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene deputies found the residence secured and everything appeared in order. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road in Athens to a report of a domestic dispute from a third-party complainant. When deputies arrived, they observed a female sitting outside the residence. The female stated that she and her husband had a fight, and she was outside to remove herself from the situation. Deputies made contact with the male in the residence, and he stated that his wife locked herself in the bedroom when they were fighting and then proceeded to go outside. Both parties agreed to stay separated. No criminal behavior was indicated.
3:28 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to Elm Street in Buchtel on a 911 hang up call. Upon arriving on scene deputies had no contact with any persons or located any signs of distress. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Old US 33 on a request of a well-being check of an individual. Deputies made contact with the individual and everything was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:17 p.m., Athens — A resident of Hope Drive in Athens reported they were threatened by an unknown male on 8/13/2021 while on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. A report was requested to have the incident documented.
5:21 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a complaint of a neighbor trespassing onto the edge of the caller’s property. Deputies found that the exact location of the property line was not established, and they advised the complainant that a trespass warning cannot be completed until after the property is surveyed.
6:12 p.m., Albany — A caller reported that they heard gunshots from a neighbor’s property. Deputies patrolled the area and spoke with additional residents surrounding the area who advised they had also heard the gun fire, however, could not pinpoint the direct location. Deputies did not observe any criminal activity and resumed patrol.
8:39 p.m., Buchtel — A female caller advised she needed a car removed from her property in the Buchtel area. When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with the caller who stated she didn’t know who the vehicle belonged to and requested to have it tagged for removal. After retrieving the vehicles information, it was determined that the vehicle belonged to the caller’s boyfriend. The boyfriend was determined to be a resident of the property and deputies resumed patrol. The vehicle was not tagged for removal.
9:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a suspicious male shining a light towards people’s homes near South Street in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate anyone.
9:59 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke with a female from New Marshfield who reported that her child was acting unruly. The caller stated her child had locked themselves in the bathroom and then attacked their sibling. The caller also stated that her child had been hearing voices and was in emotional distress. Deputies determined the juvenile would benefit from speaking to a medical professional. The juvenile was transported by to the hospital for an evaluation.
10:59 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report of a theft of a trailer from Frost Road in Coolville. Deputies are awaiting additional information from the caller, which is needed for further investigation.
Sunday, Aug. 15
12:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in Athens for a report of a suspicious male. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
1:41 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Swindell Road in Glouster in reference to a well-being check on an adult subject. On scene, deputies spoke with the subject who advised that they were okay. No further action taken at that time and deputies returned to patrol.
2:50 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Fairfax Street in Stewart in reference to a trespassing complaint on an adult male. The male had left the residence prior to deputies’ arrival. On scene, it was determined that this incident was a civil matter.
4:17 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Town Street in Glouster for a report of a prowler. Units patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
7:01 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Piggly Wiggly in The Plains on a report of a suspicious male. Upon arriving in the area deputies located and identified the male. Deputies spoke with the male and no criminal activity was observed, deputies returned to patrol.
7:53 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the vet clinic on South Plains Road in The Plains and contact was made with a worker who was checking on the animals at the facility. No further assistance was needed at that time.
1:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 550 on a landlord / tenant dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to involved parties. The matter was determined to be civil in nature and involved parties were advised. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:37 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Coal Run Road in Nelsonville on a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Upon arriving on scene deputies spoke to and separated involved parties for the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:32 p.m., Chauncey — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check on a female in Chauncey. Deputies made contact with the subject and asked her if she needed assistance or would like to be transported to the hospital and she refused. Units returned to patrol.
3:55 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Coal Run Road in Nelsonville for a report of a domestic dispute. It was found that no dispute had occurred, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a non-active attempted theft from a vehicle. It was determined that no entry was gained, or property removed however, a suspect was believed to be known. The caller indicated they would go directly to Glouster PD in morning. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Deputies responded to State Street in Albany to help assist an elderly male with removing a bat from his residence. Deputies had to leave due to an emergency call, however, the bat was contained in males’ garage prior to deputies clearing the scene.
