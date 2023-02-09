February 3
10:26 a.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township for a report of a possible intoxicated person passed out in a parked car. Units from the Athens County Sheriff's Office and Athens County EMS arrived on scene. The vehicle was gone on arrival. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description.
10:39 a.m. - Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a harassment complaint. Once on scene, deputies spoke with the complainant, who was highly intoxicated and uncooperative. Measures to avoid further incident were explained to the complainant and deputies returned to patrol.
2:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to Lake Snowden Drive in Albany in response to a 911 open-line call. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate anyone in need of assistance.
3:54 p.m. - Deputies responded to New England Road in Stewart for a well-being check. The individuals were not home at the time and could not be located. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:27 p.m. - Deputies responded to Diamond Brick Road, Nelsonville, for a report of trespassing. The male appeared to have no idea where he was or who he was. It was determined he would be best treated at OMH. He was transported by ACEMS without incident.
4:37 p.m. - Deputies checked for an abandoned vehicle in the Fierce Ridge area of Glouster. Once on scene, units patrolled the area, but it appeared the vehicle had already been moved.
5:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to Upper River Road, Athens, for a report of a male hunting on someone else's property. It was determined that the male was just cutting through the property.
8:47 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chapman Road, Millfield, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon a patrol of the area, no contact with any vehicle matching the description was made.
9:07 p.m. - Deputies responded to Alderman Road, Millfield, for a report of a cow in the roadway. Upon arrival, the heifer had moved out of the road to avoid being T-Boned.
10:21 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call reference to a well-being check on Valley Street in Trimble. Deputies could not get anyone to answer the door but could hear people talking inside. Deputies resumed patrol.
10:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report of a parked tractor with its lights left on. Deputies turned off the lights and left a note for its owner.
11:50 p.m. - Deputies responded Athens, for a report of a male in mental distress. After speaking to the male and family members, deputies found that he was in need of assistance, and they transported him to O'Bleness without incident.
11:59 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff Office received a trespassing complaint on Wood Road in Albany. Deputies checked the property but did not locate anyone.
February 4
12:22 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call about a possible dispute on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. Deputies were advised that dispatch had made contact with two of the parties involved over the phone, who advised everything was fine and did not need a deputy. Deputies arrived on scene but were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.
1:38 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call of a suspicious vehicle on New Floodwood Road in Nelsonville. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the described vehicle. Deputies resumed patrol.
1:31 p.m. - Deputies responded to a report of an individual experiencing a crisis at a Hopewell facility. Hopewell completed a blue slip and deputies transported the male to the hospital for a mental health and medical evaluation.
3:15 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a residence in Chauncey. Deputies spoke with the complainant and determined that the complaint was not criminal in nature.
4:52 p.m. - Deputies responded to Athens in reference to an unruly juvenile.
