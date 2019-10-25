Athens Police Department:
Wednesday, Oct. 23
2:40 p.m., College Street — APD responded to 32 N. College St., Apt. B to take a report of criminal damaging.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Oct. 24
3:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North McDonald Street in The Plains for a possible breaking and entering attempt. The caller advised he was a landlord and his tenants reported someone had broken the window in the back door the previous night; however, no entry was made. The incident is under further review pending contact with the actual tenants who were not present at the time of the call.
5:05 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 78 in Hollister for a report of criminal damaging. The case remains under investigation.
6:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies made contact with Brian Durham, age 48, of Pomeroy who had an active warrant for his arrest. After confirming the warrant, deputies transported Durham to the regional jail without incident.
7:09 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Avenue in Buchtel for a reported trespasser. Deputies made contact and detained two males, for investigation purposes, inside the residence. It was determined that one of the males was a resident of the address and had a key for the home. Deputies were then made aware that the other male, Jacob Smith, age 37, of Nelsonville had an active warrant for his arrest. He was transported to SEORJ without incident. This case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.