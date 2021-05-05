Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, May 4
2:21 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a possible drug overdose. Prior to arrival ACEMS advised they had cleared the scene. No further action taken.
9:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains after a caller reported that her father was hallucinating and walking away from her home in his socks. Deputies found that the male met the criteria for a blue slip, and they transported him to O'Bleness for an evaluation.
9:51 a.m., The Plains — A well being check was requested by a pre-school on a 4 year old in The Plains area. The school stated the child had not been to school in a week. Negative contact was made at the residence but the mother did call in later. Mother stated that she had been in contact with school and that the child was fine.
10:54 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to the Bates Road area in Athens on a suspicious person/vehicle. On arrival the deputy patrolled the immediate area and surrounding areas but did not locate the vehicle or person.
3:21 a.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Coolville boat ramp for a report of a trespasser camping on the property. Deputies made contact with the female and advised her of the complaint, and the female had packed up her camp and left the property.
3:29 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Respite on Dairy Lane in Athens to pick up a female on a court order, and take her to SEORJ. Deputies made contact with the female and transported her to SEORJ without incident.
7:49 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office assisted the Glouster Police Department with a 911-hangup call on Maple Street in Glouster. No further action taken.
8:07 p.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 681 in Albany for a report of an inactive dispute. The complainant stated that her ex-boyfriend came to her residence and forced entry inside and also caused damage to the front yard with his vehicle. Deputies did find probable cause to charge the suspect in this case. At this time, charges will be requested through a grand jury at a later date. No further action taken.
9:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint that a male costumer at the Piggly Wiggly store in The Plains became upset with staff when asked to leave and threatened to wait on them outside so they could not leave. Units patrolled the area once available for the suspect but did not locate any persons matching the given description. The employees left the store without further incident.
9:55 p.m., Amesville — Deputies received a third party complaint of a dispute at a residence in Amesville. Deputies responded and spoke with the involved parties. Neither party reported any physical violence or threats of physical violence at that time. No visible injuries were observed on any of the participants at that time. Both parties stated the argument was over and they would separate in the residence for the remainder of the night. Deputies returned to patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.