Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Nov. 21
4:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Athens Township for a narcotics overdose call. This matter is under investigation by the Athens County Coroner's Office.
4:36 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road in The Plains for an incident report. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the caller, and a report was completed.
8:06 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains with ACEMS for a mental distress call. The resident was transported to O'Bleness for an evaluation
8:08 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Rowley Lane in Coolville for a report of a suspicious male laying under some trees near State Route 7. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located the male, who was found to be from West Virginia and passing through the area on foot and had stopped there to rest. The male declined any medical treatment for being cold and apologized for the inconvenience of emergency personnel responding. He advised he would move on and then continued walking. No criminal activity was observed, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:26 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Broad Street in Albany for a well-being check. The caller advised that she was worried about a man living in his truck in his girlfriend’s driveway. Deputies arrived on scene but were unable to locate the individual.
11:38 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Spring Street in Glouster in response to an active fight. On scene, deputies spoke with the two involved individuals. Deputies were unable to determine a primary aggressor in the situation, and both parties just wanted to separate. Deputies stayed on scene until the male left the residence.
12:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a SR 550 residence on a report of a suspicious male, and possible breaking and entering. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be the property owner picking up debris from a crash that occurred nearby a few days prior. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:51 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Nelsonville for an activated alarm. While en route, the alarm company was able to get in contact with the homeowner and determined it to be a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:18 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield to collect narcotics that were found while cleaning out some property of a deceased female. Deputies collected the narcotics and placed them into evidence for destruction.
4:27 p.m., Athens —Deputies responded to a residence on University Heights Drive in Athens for an activated alarm. On scene, no signs of forced entry were observed on the residence. Units spoke with a keyholder of the residence, and then returned to patrol.
5:48 p.m., New Marshfield — The Sheriff's Office attempted to locate a male with active warrants. The residence was checked with negative contact.
11:00 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel Village in reference to a neighbor dispute regarding Christmas lights. Specifically, one neighbor is using laser light decorations, and the beams of light are irritating a nearby neighbor. This matter was referred to Buchtel Village PD, as there may be an ordinance to address this complaint. No further action taken.
