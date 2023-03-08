February 24
11:56 a.m. — Deputies were patrolling Dover Township when they were flagged down by a passerby and advised that a person was seen in a nearby storage unit during the night hours, and the reporter believed that somebody may have been living in the unit. Deputies found the unit insecure and searched the area. No evidence was found on scene indicating that the unit was being lived in. Contact was made with the business owner, who advised that she was aware that the unit was insecure, and that maintenance was scheduled to repair an issue with the door. No further action taken.
1:51 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a resident of the Village of Albany about an attempted fraud scam that he wished to report. The caller advised that once declining the scam, he had received an anonymous text message that was threatening in nature. Deputies attempted to locate the origin on the message, but the phone number used was a ghost number. A report was made, and the information was documented.
2:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road in Coolville in reference to an assault. Deputies spoke with both parties and were informed that they did not want to file any charges. The parties were separated, and deputies returned to patrol.
4:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany in reference to a female attempting to harm herself. Deputies located the female, and she was transported by EMS for medical treatment.
6:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens in reference to a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that there was no physical violence, and no threats were made. The parties were separated and deputes returned to patrol.
7:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville for a call of a verbal argument in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the two subjects.
9:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains to assist EMS with a medical call. After EMS had finished their work, deputies returned to patrol.
10:13 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call reference to a possible protection order violation on New England Road in Stewart. Deputies arrived at the residence but were unable to make contact with anyone there. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:26 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call reference to a trespassing complaint on Elliotsville Road in Athens. A report was taken.
February 25
1:15 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a trespassing complaint on Nixon Road in Nelsonville. Deputies arrived on scene and were advised the individuals had already left. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:34 a.m. — Deputies were on patrol in the area of The Plains when they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business. Deputies checked the vehicle and found no signs of criminal activity taking place. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:42 a.m. — Deputies were on patrol in The Plains, near Athens High School, when they observed a male. Deputies made contact with the male, who was waiting on a bus for a sporting event. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
3:51 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic dispute on West Clinton Street in Albany. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with several parties involved. A report was taken, and one male was arrested without incident.
5:10 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a request to do a well-being check on two juveniles in Athens. A deputy went to the residence but was unable to make contact with anyone at the time.
5:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to New Floodwood Road for a report of a dispute. Upon arrival, it was determined that no dispute had taken place. A male on scene was confirmed to have a warrant through the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
5:26 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to W. Main Street in Glouster for a dog bite complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
5:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road in Athens for a verbal dispute. Upon deputies’ arrival, a report was taken, and Eli Mayles was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Menacing. Mayles was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
7:46 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Salem Road in Athens for a dispute. Deputies made contact with an involved party and determined there was not a dispute. The caller stated they called too soon, and the issue was a misunderstanding.
8:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to Old St Rt 33 in Shade for a report of a dispute. Upon investigating, it was determined that no threats of violence or actions of such took place. Deputies advised both parties to separate and to remain civil until they are sober.
11:16 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call reference to a Domestic Violence incident on Windfall Ridge Road in Athens. Deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest the suspect for Domestic Violence, but the suspect fled prior to their arrival. A warrant is being requested for the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.