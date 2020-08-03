Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, July 31
4:05 p.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to State Street for an active alarm. The alarm was canceled by the key holder and the response was canceled.
7:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area of the storage units on Connett Road. Deputies made contact with the two individuals and was advised they were in the area to retrieve their property. No further action taken.
7:44 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield Road in regards to a dispute. The caller advised she was assisting a family member move items out of a residence, when a resident of the property became upset, and began insulting them. Both parties were separated, and the caller’s family moved the items off the property without further incident.
4:29 p.m., Glouster — Deputies spoke with a male that stated his wallet was stolen while out at Tom Jenkins Dam. The caller advised his debit card had already been used at several locations. This case remains under investigation.
10:01 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Main Street for a report of a suspicious male. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
10:06 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Torch Road on a report of a suspicious male in the area. Deputies arrived and patrolled the area and had no contact with the male.
11:01 a.m., Hockingport — Deputies responded to Coolville for an alarm activation at a business. Contact was made with an employee by phone, who advised that it was a false alarm.
4:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a complaint by phone, regarding threatening behavior at the Beverage Drive Thru. There were some words exchanged and a threatening gestures made in the complainants direction. The situation was deemed a mutual fight. There were no injuries or actual threats of violence reported. Deputies attempted to locate the other party involved, but were unsuccessful due to inaccurate information.
2:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pete Smith Road for a report of a male who was impeding AEP from accessing a power line where they were currently attempting to gain power back for the area. Deputies spoke with the AEP supervisor who stated that they were currently working on a power line to restore power to the area. They were unable to do work in the area due to a individual who had blocked his driveway so AEP could not restore power. The supervisor stated that they had put a temporary line in for now, so the power could be restored for the time being. The supervisor stated that next week they would have to perform more work to their line and would have to access the driveway where the male had blocked his driveway with two vehicles. Deputies then spoke with the individual who denied letting AEP access through his driveway. The individual stated he was not going to be home when AEP wanted to perform the work and he wished to be present. Deputies spoke with the male and advised him that he could not disrupt public services to AEP in performing their work duties. No further action taken.
Saturday, Aug. 1
2:29 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Maple Street for an active dispute. The caller advised that a male was chasing him with some sort of club. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties. Both parties advised that the same events occurred and that neither one wanted to purse any criminal charges. Parties agreed to remain separated for the evening. Units returned to patrol.
5:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Vore Ridge Road for a report of a trespasser. Deputies made contact with the complainant, who advised that his neighbor was on his property and that he had a no trespasser order on file with Sheriff’s Office. Deputies made contact with the suspect, who advised that he was trying to work things out with his neighbor. The suspect was charged with criminal trespassing and was issued a summons to appear in Athens City Municipal Court at a later date.
7:21 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a vehicle being entered on Ervin Road. The complainant advised the only thing taken was loose change. A report was made and placed on file. No further actions were needed.
10:38 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were flagged down, in Glouster. The citizen advised that a suspicious female walked down under the railroad bridge between Madison and Front Streets and had not came back up yet. Deputies walked down under the bridge and located the female. She consented to a search of her purse. Multiple drug paraphernalia items were located. Glouster Police came on-duty and responded to the scene to complete this investigation and to issue charges. The evidence was turned over to Glouster Police and deputies resumed patrol.
10:25 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in reference to two horses loose in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area negative contact. Case closed.
11:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road in regards to a suspicious male who was reported to be casing out several residence’s. Deputies patrolled the area, however no contact was made with the suspect.
11:30 a.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Lake Drive to patrol for an individual whom may have just been involved in a drug deal. Deputies located the male and he consented to a search. A crystal substance was found. The substance was seized as evidence and will be sent to a lab for chemical testing. The male was released from the scene and will be charged at a later date pending lab results.
6:49 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a 911 hangup on Biddyville Road. Several juveniles were located at the residence, and everything was ok. 911 call was accidental.
9:24 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to a Robinette Ridge residence in regards to a dispute. The dispute was between adult siblings. Ultimately, the one sister and her family left the residence. A vehicle that was left behind was tagged for tow at the request of the other half who resides at the residence. No charges were filed on this incident.
2:22 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey, in regards to a dispute. Met with the complainant who advised that she and her husband were separated and in the process of divorce. The female has since moved out but returned today to obtain some items for their children. The complainant reported a verbal dispute with threats of violence had occurred while she was at the residence. Attempted contact with the male half at the residence but no one answered the door.
11:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road for a loud music complaint. Caller reported their neighbor had been playing loud music for hours. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary in front of the alleged loud house. No movement or music/loud noise was observed. With no criminal act apparent, Deputies resumed patrol. No further action needed.
9:52 p.m., The Plains —Deputies were dispatched to the area of McDonald St. and the Athens High School baseball field on a report of loud banging in the area. Deputies checked the ball field and patrolled the area and had no contact with the source of banging.
12:58 p.m., Athens — — Deputies responded to the Salem Road in reference to an active domestic dispute between two brothers. Upon deputies arrival, contact was made with both parties involved and it was determined that the victim was attempting to stop the suspect from stealing their parents vehicle and was assaulted in the process.The suspect’s brother was arrested for Domestic Violence and transported to the SEORJ.
Deputies received an open 911 complaint with a yelling in the background. Upon Deputies arrival, they met with family member who advised they were having a disagreement with each other but did not want to pursue any type of domestic dispute. All parties agreed to separate for the day to avoid any other disputes. No further actions were needed.
6:01 p.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to Center Street, in Mineral, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties and determined the incident to be a verbal argument. Deputies warned the suspect for disorderly conduct and the suspect stated he was going to stay at a friends house. While deputies were leaving the residence, deputies observed the suspect coming back to the residence. The suspect was once again warned for disorderly conduct. The suspect then made threats to kill himself. Deputies then placed the male under arrest and transported him to O’Bleness Hospital in Athens for a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
6:50 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a 911 hangup call, in New Marshfield. The caller was located, and did not know 911 was dialed. 911 was most likely dialed accidentally.
7:23 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, in regards to an animal complaint. The caller advised the neighbor’s dogs got into his turkey pen and injured three of his turkeys.Deputies made contact with the dog owners, and they advised the dogs did get out, but their whereabouts are still unknown. They were advised to locate the dogs immediately and keep them restrained. This case was forwarded to the dog warden.
9:49 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road to assist Athens County EMS. No further action taken.
Sunday, Aug. 2
10:12 a.m., Coolville — The Sheriff’s Office received an open static 911 line. It was advised to disregard. No further actions were needed.
10:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to N. Plains Road for a report of a theft. The caller advised that a friend had stopped by and she had another friend with her. When the complainant went into the other room one of the two suspects had taken the money from his wallet. This case is still under further investigation.
5:04 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road for a report of a property damage report. The complainant stated that he was out of state and he returned home to find his vehicle had been damaged. At this time, this case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
7:55 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road in regards to a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller advised a vehicle was pulled off to the side of the road, and a female was out of the vehicle looking through a ditch. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
10:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Elementary for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area around the school, and was unsuccessful in locating anyone.
11:43 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Harrison Drive in reference to verbal threats. Made contact with complainant and took a statement regarding the incident, however there was no physical evidence or eyewitness to assist in validating this complaint. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:59 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Twp. in reference to a suspicious person/vehicle complaint. Area was patrolled, but no contact was made based on suspect/vehicle description. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Terrel Road for a report of a male in the roadway. Deputies made contact with a male and he advised that he was attempting to flag down a passerby to ask if they could jump start his vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene the male had made contact with a family member and they were getting his vehicle running. Units returned to patrol.
5:04 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were requested to assist Athens County EMS at a residence on Congress Run in reference to a possible narcotics overdose. Multiple units responded to this location to assist, and the subject was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for medial assistance. Deputies returned to patrol.
Athens City Police Department
Saturday, Aug. 1
3:29 a.m. — Officers responded to 27 N. Court St., previously Cornwell Jewelers, for a window that was punched and broken. Joseph Locke, 27, of Malta, Ohio, was cited for criminal damaging.
Sunday, Aug. 2
9:41 a.m. — Officers took a report of a theft from an east side resident from a known guest that had occurred overnight. The resident reported $1,000 cash and a Cricket cell phone as stolen.
5:09 p.m. — Officers responded to the parking lot north of 10 E. Carpenter St. for a theft report. Residents reported that a catalytic converter for a 2004 Ford Ranger had been stolen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Four reciprocating saw blades were taken as evidence.
