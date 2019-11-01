Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Oct. 31
5:46 a.m., Hockingport — Deputies took a report of a vehicle vandalism on Route 124 in Hockingport. The vehicle's windshield and driver side window had been shattered and all four tires slashed. This incident reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. the prior evening. The case is under investigation.
3:51 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to North Rodehaver Road in reference to a possible active burglary. Upon arrival the suspects had already left. A check of the residence found everything to be secure.
4:15 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Mill Creek Road in Athens for a report of a vehicle obstructing the roadway. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the vehicle with no one around it. An attempt to contact the owner of the vehicle was unsuccessful. The vehicle was towed due to being a hazard. No further action taken.
5:21 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Highfield Drive in Millfield for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies bserved the unoccupied vehicle obstructing the roadway. An attempt to make contact with the vehicle’s owner was unsuccessful and therefore towed as it was a road hazard. No further action taken.
9:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a report of a theft. The complainant stated that her son's phone was missing and did not know where it was. The complainant stated when they tried to call the phone an unknown male answers. This case remains under investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, Oct. 30
3:20 p.m., Kantner Hall — Report taken in reference to a suspicious male in a university building.
4:13 p.m., O'Bleness Hospital — OUPD responded to O'Bleness Hospital to pick up a SANE rape kit. Victim did not wish to speak with police so there is no detailed allegation or location.
Thursday, Oct. 31
4:30 a.m., Memorial Auditorium — Michael A. Miller transported to regional jail for Athens County warrants.
9:16 a.m., The Ridges — Report taken regarding vandalism of cable.
2:45 p.m., parking services — Report taken regarding license plate theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.