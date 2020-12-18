Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Dec. 17
3:47 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a report of an out-of-control male, possibly drug related. On scene, Deputies spoke with the man's wife, who said she believed he was under the influence of methamphetamine and had been acting irrational and was out of control. No physical violence or threats of violence were reported to have occurred. Deputies spoke with the man, who had since calmed down and was speaking clearly and rationally. The man denied doing any illegal drugs and no criminal indicators were observed. The man agreed to go to his mother's residence for the remainder of the evening to avoid any further conflict with his wife. No further action was needed.
10:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road for an active dispute. Once on scene, it was determined the dispute had only been verbal and the female already had a ride en-route to pick her up. Units stood by until her ride showed up so there were no more problems.
2:20 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street for an active dispute. Once on scene, units spoke with the involved parties and determined it would be best if the involved juvenile would stay with someone else for a couple of days, to let the situation settle down. The mother agreed to this recommendation and transported the juvenile to another location. This case was also referred to Athens County Children's Service's.
4:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Knollwood Court for a well being check. Deputies did not locate anyone at the residence. A neighbor advised that the person was out due to their vehicle not being there.
4:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Channingway Boulevard in regards to a 911 open line. Deputies spoke with a male at the residence. He stated that everything was fine. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly on North Plains Road in regards to harassment. The caller stated that two males were in the parking lot harassing the customers. She stated the males were asking people if they wanted to switch jackets. Deputies spoke with the two males and advised them to stop harassing people. Both males advised they understood. Deputies resumed patrol.
6:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Union Lane on a report of an individual with mental health issues. Upon arriving on scene, the individual was found to have left the area.
7:25 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road in regards to a noise complainant. The caller stated that his neighbor has been making a lot of noise by knocking on the wall. Deputies spoke with the neighbor and asked him to stop knocking on the wall. No further action was taken.
8:59 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in regards to an assault. The caller stated that she was in an altercation with her boyfriend. The ex-boyfriend left prior to deputies arrival. The caller did not wish to pursue charges at this time. The caller advised she just wanted a report on file. Deputies resumed patrol.
9:19 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Brimstone Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the vehicle.
Athens City Police Department
Thursday, Dec. 17
5:09 p.m. — Officers took a report of a theft from outside 1416 Carriage Hill Drive. A dark brown power lift chair was reported stolen.
4:01 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St., for a disorderly male. Jason Stone, of Stewart, was arrested for warrants out of Belpre, Ohio. A report was taken.
11:52 a.m. — Officers responded to O'Bleness Hospital for a harassment complaint.
12:24 p.m. — Officers responded to the Athens Central Hotel, 88 E. State St., for a theft of Christmas decorations from the building. The theft had occurred early in the morning of Dec. 17, 2020. A Santa head and candy canes were reported stolen, and the case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.