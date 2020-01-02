Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Tuesday, Dec. 31
5:28 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to Porter Lane for a complaint that the callers dog had been attacked by their neighbor's dog. A deputy arrived on scene but did not locate the dogs in question. Contact was made with the owners of the animals at large and they were advised of the incident. Owners were advised the case would be referred to the dog warden's office.
9:08 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to a Main Street residence in Coolville for a report of a breaking and entering of a garage with items missing. A report was taken.
11:17 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Willowcreek Road in Guysville in reference to a real estate agent advising he found a male subject inside of a residence that he controls. Upon arrival they cleared the residence and on an exterior search of the property found a male subject hiding underneath the porch in a small space. The male subject gave deputies a false name even though deputies knew who he was from prior encounters. The male was identified as James Whiteman, age 38 of Athens who had warrants for his arrest. Items were found in the residence to another burglary case with the homeowner’s property found inside. Whiteman also assaulted a deputy by elbowing him in the face and was tased when attempting to flee. Whiteman was transported to the SEORJ.
1:36 p.m., Amesville — A dump trailer that had been reported missing earlier this year was located by the owner at a residence near Amesville. The trailer was recovered, and the case is still under investigation.
4:34 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road in Albany for a report of an active trespasser and dispute. Deputies were able to locate a subject involved with the issue and determined he had an active arrest warrant. That subject was arrested and transported to SEORJ for an active arrest warrant. No other issues were pursued.
9:32 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to an active fight at the Moose Lodge in Glouster along with Glouster Police. Deputies assisted GPD in the incident. No further action was taken by the sheriff's office.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
7:32 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a Spring Street residence in Glouster for a report of a theft of cash. Deputies arrived on scene, spoke to the complainant and a report was taken.
11:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Dollar General in The Plains for a female refusing to leave. After speaking with the female and giving her information that she needed, she left the store.
12:57 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to a Felton Road residence in Stewart for a report of a verbal dispute. As deputies were speaking to the involved parties, Katherine S. Willison, age 65, was found to have active warrants out of Hocking County. Katherine Willison was arrested on the warrants and transported to the regional jail.
2:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a dog bite. The complainant stated that she was running and a canine bit her on the leg. Deputies gathered all the information and this case will be referred to the dog warden.
3:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road in The Plains for a report of harassment and the hacking of a social media account. Deputies determined that a cell phone was stolen about a month prior to this report and believed the person in possession of the phone was hacking social media accounts. There were also inappropriate pictures posted to those accounts as well. The initial information was taken for the report and it is under further investigation.
9:22 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Alton Street in Albany for a report of a breaking and entering. Deputies did not find any signs of forced entry but did find an unlocked door. Deputies cleared the building with negative contact with anyone inside.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 31
8:12 p.m., East State Street — APD officers responded to Kroger on East State Street in reference to a theft complaint. Kevin Blaine Smith of Columbus was arrested and charged with theft. The same individual was named in a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Athens at 7:48 p.m. the same day. Smith is set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on Jan. 9.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
