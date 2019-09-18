Athens Police Department:
Tuesday, Sept. 17
4:39 p.m., Nelsonville — Officers responded to Wayne National Forest Headquarters on Route 33 after a city parking meter courtesy box was found in a trash can.
Ohio University Police:
Tuesday, Sept. 17
9:40 a.m., Wolfe Garden — Complainant reported an unapproved art installation near Alden Library.
1:11 p.m., parking services — Complainant reports university services purchased with stolen credit card.
