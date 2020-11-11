Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Nov. 10
1:14 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Cincinnati Ridge Road for a report of a prowler outside a camper. As deputies arrived, the caller advised dispatch that they could hear the subject running into the woods. Deputies observed multiple deer running into the woods, and recommended that the caller consider putting up cameras if they continue to believe that someone is sneaking around their residence.
1:58 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a report of a belligerent and disorderly male outside an apartment. Upon arrival, deputies found the male outside the apartment calmly waiting for a ride. The caller advised that the male became mean and hostile when she kicked him out of her apartment. Deputies then stood by until the male's ride arrived.
9:39 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies assisted the Athens Police Department in reference to a stolen Apple product that was being tracked in the Converse Street in the Chauncey area. Upon arrival, ACSO and APD made contact with an elderly homeowner that had no knowledge of the product. No further actions were needed.
9:44 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence in The Plains in regard to a suicidal male. Upon arriving and talking with the male it was clear this was a medical issue. EMS arrived on scene and transported the male to O'Bleness.
12:10 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Route 691 in reference to a 911 open line. Deputies spoke with some workers that were remodeling the home and they advised that no one had called or used any cell phones. They did advise that they did take down the land line a few days ago.
1:49 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Chauncey Library to retrieve a needle that was found on the property. The needle was collected and disposed of properly.
2:05 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brister Road for a 911 open line call. Upon arrival it was determined to be children playing on the phone. Case closed.
2:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 in regard to an abandoned vehicle complaint. After an investigation, the vehicle was determined to be stolen, and there is an active case with the Athens City Police Department. The vehicle owner was contacted, as well as APD, for an investigation.
2:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 690 for a report of suspicious mail found at the complainant’s mailbox. The mail belonged to someone in the neighboring area. The mail was returned to that neighbor. It was documented however it is not believed to be a systemic issue.
3:50 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Spring Street for a report of a motorcycle riding dangerously on the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area for some time with no observations of that scenario.
4:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint. The complainant stated that a subject pulled onto an adjacent property off a shared driveway. The subject then attempted to leave the property after the property was closed with a gate. He then allegedly threatened to shoot the gate in order to leave the property. The subject denied that occurred when leaving the property and stated he left without any issues. The complainant only requested documentation of this event.
5:03 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Route 550 in regard to a burglary complaint. The caller advised there were no sign of forced entry, and no items were stolen, but her safe appeared to have been tampered with. The caller just wanted this information documented.
11:24 p.m., Glouster — Deputies patrolled Trimble Township for a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported that a silver car was parked near their residence and the unknown driver was acting suspicious. The car then drove off with its lights off. No make and model or license plate information was able to be provided. Deputies patrolled the area throughout the night but had negative contact with any silver vehicles involved in anything suspicious or without headlights.
11:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 50 near Route 690 for a report of a traffic crash involving a deer. Deputies took a report and remained on scene until a tow company arrived on scene. No further action taken.
Athens City Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 10
9:23 p.m. — Officers responded to a protection order violation on West Union Street. Fredrick L. Weaver, of Columbus, was arrested for the violation.
Athens Fire Department
Tuesday, Nov. 3
11:13 p.m. — Crews responded to 30 South Court Street for an activated detector and the smell of smoke. The source of the odor was not located. No fire found.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
2:14 p.m. — Crews responded to a request by the Athens Police Department to cleanup the roadway following a minor car crash in the Richland roundabout. Crews flushed oil from the roadway.
4:06 p.m. — Crews responded to Walmart, 928 E. State St., for smoke in the meat department. A Walmart employee had used an extinguisher on the light ballast in a meat case. The cooler was taken a part — this is the second such issue had with the coolers.
7:14 p.m. — Crews responded to 108 N. Lancaster for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. No carbon monoxide according to readings done in the house
Thursday, Nov. 5
12:49 a.m. — Crews responded to Walmart. A manager met crews in the parking lot and informed them the system was being tested.
Friday, Nov. 6
12:58 p.m. — Crews were called to 27 Euclid Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. No CO was found in the house, and the detector was determined to be malfunctioning.
1:00 p.m. — Crews responded to a car crash with possible injuries. No injuries found, but one crew remained on scene to hose down minor fluids.
Saturday, Nov. 7
10:27 p.m. — Crews responded to Court Street for a lift assist request from Athens County Emergency Management Services. The patient was carried to the squad.
Sunday, Nov. 8
12:50 a.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at 38 N. McKinley. A smoke detector on the ground floor and a pull station on the third floor were indicated. The pull station was found to be pulled, but the smoke detector showed normal.
1:23 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at Tanaka Hall. Burnt food had set off the detector, which was reset.
3:45 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at Perkins Hall. Air freshener had set off the detector.
7:38 p.m. — Crews responded to Sowle Hall. No source for reading from room detector. A secondary detector had no readings, and the first detector will be serviced.
