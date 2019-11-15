Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Nov. 14
12:21 a.m., Perkins Hall — Fake ID collected.
11:38 a.m., Alden Library — Citation issued to Brady A. Toth in reference to a fictitious ID.
3:19 p.m., Ping Center — Complainant reports the theft of property from Ping Center.
5:46 p.m., Shafer Street — Citation issued to Andrew R. Samaan for failure to yield.
5:50 p.m., Memorial Auditorium — Canine deployment.
6:48 p.m., Nelson Commons — Ahmed Abdulsalam A. Alhussainan was issued a citation for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
10:13 p.m., parking lot 93 — OUPD met with the complainant in reference to damages to their vehicle.
10:19 p.m., Carr Hall — OUPD and Athens County EMS responded to Carr Hall for a reported medical emergency.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Nov. 14
3:27 a.m., Glouster — 911 Dispatch was advised the Crooksville Police Department had made contact with a female having an active Athens County warrant. CPD transported the female to the Perry/Athens county line on Route 13 where ACSO collected the prisoner and transported to SEORJ.
9:02 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to a Monroe Avenue residence in Chauncey referencing a report of breaking and entering. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the residence and a report was taken.
12:38 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to a report of an attempted break in of a Route 550 residence. Upon arrival, the damage to the locking mechanism was documented and a report was placed on file.
1:39 p.m., The Plains — A report was made by The Plains Hocking Valley Bank location for a theft of money. A sum of $700 was reportedly taken from an account without the customer’s consent. This case is under investigation.
3:15 p.m., Little Hocking — Deputies met with the Belpre Police Department at the county line to take custody of a male who had an active Athens County warrant for his arrest. James Powell, age 46, of Coolville was transported to SEORJ without incident.
3:55 p.m., Nelsonville — A Route 691 resident reported being scammed of $600 through a dating site. The scam involved a nude picture being sent to the complainant. After the pictures were sent the complainant was told if he didn't send money, they would report him to the police, and he would be classified as a sexual offender.
Athens Police Department:
Thursday, Nov. 14
3:54 p.m., Richland Avenue — Officers responded to Richland Avenue for a report of domestic violence.
4:02 p.m., Carpenter Street — Officers responded to Broneys Alumni Grill for an assault. A report was taken.
10:25 p.m., Carriage Hill — APD responded to Carriage Hill Apartments regarding a stolen vehicle. A report was taken.
11:37 p.m., Charles Street — Officers responded to 24 Charles Street in reference to a menacing complaint. A report was taken.
