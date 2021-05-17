Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, May 14
10:46 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a well being check. Integrated Services reported that a client spoke to them on the phone and mentioned dying. Deputies made contact with the client, who advised they were not suicidal, just fed up with Integrated Services not helping them get prenatal care, and using well being checks to harass them. With no direct threats of self harm or criminal activity present, no further action could be taken at that time.
2:54 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Scenic Lane, in Nelsonville, for a male yelling for help. Deputies foot patrolled the area intensely and did not locate anybody in the area. Units resumed patrol.
2:00 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke to a woman in regard to ongoing problems with her adult son, who she allowed to live with her. No physical violence had occurred, but the woman was referred to resources to assist her with evicting her son from the residence, as well as information pertinent to obtaining a restraining/protection order, should one be needed. No further action needed at that time.
3:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road, in Athens, for a report of a well-being check. It was determined that a dispute occurred. One of the parties wished to leave. No further action taken.
6:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, in The Plains, for an ATV complaint. The caller stated an ATV was riding on property that did not belong to them. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate the ATV. No further action was taken.
4:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Old 33, in Athens, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle owner, who stated the vehicle would be towed by a tow company. At this time, deputies did not tag the vehicle due to it sitting on a pull off and was not obstructing any roadway. Units resumed patrol.
7:44 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to State Route 13, in Jacksonville, for a report of an intoxicated female in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, and was unsuccessful in locating the female. Units resumed patrol.
6:43 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Fierce Ridge Road, in Glouster, for a report of a dispute. Deputies determined the dispute occurred over ownership of pop cans. One of the parties was issued a trespass complaint for the property, and both parties were separated for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
11:16 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to W. Main St, in Jacksonville, for a report of a fight involving numerous people. After speaking with witnesses, deputies issued one individual a summons for Assault.
11:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Shade Rd, in Athens, in reference to a loud music / party complaint. Area was patrolled, and based on numerous vehicles parked in a yard, what appeared to be an indoor gathering at a residence was observed. However, there was no music, noise, or any other disturbance emanating from the location. Compliant unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Saturday, May 15
4:29 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Deep Hollow Rd, in Coolville, for a well-being check on a female who hadn’t been seen or heard from in a couple days. Deputies found everything to be okay, when they spoke with a resident.
4:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road and Lemaster Road, for a well being check. Deputies spoke with a male who did not appear to be in need of assistance. Units returned to patrol.
7:14 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to an overdose, on State Route 550. Deputies arrived before EMS and administered (2) doses of Narcan to a female who was unresponsive. The female did regain consciousness however, did not wish to go to a hospital. Units cleared the scene along with EMS.
Sunday, May 16
12:54 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on S Plains Rd, in The Plains, in relation to a domestic dispute that was reported. Contact was made with female and male involved in the dispute and this was determined to be a verbal disagreement only. There were no visible injuries, and both parties indicated they had just had a heated verbal dispute. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:46 a.m., Cutler — Deputies were dispatched to Guysville/Stewart area, in reference to a domestic disturbance compliant. It was determined this incident was occurring in Washington County. The matter was forwarded to Washington County, and Athens County Deputies disregarded response. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:00 a.m., The Plains — Deputies located an opossum that had just been struck on U.S Route 33. The opossum was put out of it’s misery after deputies found it suffering from severe injuries.
3:25 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Ohio Ave, in The Plains, for a dispute and EMS assist call. Upon sorting through the exhaustive details of the call, it was determined that female co-tenant (assisted and accompanied by her mother), went to the shared residence. Upon arrival, they gathered and set fire to the clothing of the male co-tenants new girlfriend. The male co-tenant and new girlfriend arrived and there was some kind of shoving/ pushing/ yelling/ altercation between the females. All parties agreed to not make statements and declined medical treatment. No further action taken. Parties voluntarily separated for evening. Return to patrol.
8:26 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Main St, in Glouster, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that they could hear their neighbors screaming. On scene, Deputies had negative contact at the residence. No sounds of a dispute or any fighting could be heard. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:26 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Church House Rd, in Glouster, for a residential burglary alarm. Once on scene, the homeowner advised that a family member accidentally set off the alarm and no additional assistance was needed.
11:55 a.m., The Plains — A storage unit on Pine Street, in The Plains, was entered. The renter of the unit stated several items of property were taken. The renter is currently compiling a list of property that was removed. The unit was secured and the time of the theft.
12:35 p.m., Glouster – Deputies were dispatched to Waterworks Hill Rd, in Glouster, on an animal complaint of a loose pig. Upon arriving on scene, the pig was located and secured. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:02 p.m., State Route 72 Deputies responded to State Route 78 near Buchtel, in regards to a wallet that was found. The caller stated that he was riding his bike and noticed a brown wallet lying in the gravel. Deputies collected the wallet and placed it into evidence for safekeeping.
3:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Main St, in The Plains, on an ATV complaint. Upon patrolling the area, no persons were located on an ATV. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:04 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies assisted The Ohio State Patrol with a reckless driver complaint. Deputies located the vehicle US Route 33 W, near the Nelsonville exit. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. OSP arrived on the scene and took over. No further action was taken.
{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}9:26 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Valley Street, in Trimble, for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated that a vehicle was parked in his backyard for over an hour. The caller said he believed the subject was doing drugs. The caller called back in and advised the male left and went toward Jacksonville. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
Monday, May 17
1:31 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a vehicle spinning its tires, in Chauncey. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle during their patrol of the area.
4:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Cycle Ln, in Athens, for a business alarm activation. A key holder arrived on scene, and the business was secured.
