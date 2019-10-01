Ohio University Police:
Monday, Sept. 30
9:03 a.m., Baker University Center — Canine deployment.
1:05 p.m., parking lot 111 — Complainant reported damage to her vehicle.
Athens Police:
Monday, Sept. 30
11:47 a.m., Smith Street — APD responded to 14 Smith St. in reference to a theft of a bicycle that occurred between 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 and 11 a.m. on Monday. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, Sept. 30
1:27 p.m., Athens — Units responded to Route 682 for a report of a domestic violence. Deputies met with the caller advising her boyfriend left the scene, headed towards Athens. After an interview, she was advised of her options regarding charges and protection orders. Deputies were able to locate Kristoffer Jones, age 30, of The Plains and placed him under arrest for Domestic Violence and additional warrants. He was transported to regional jail without issue.
6:05 p.m., Albany — Deputies were called to Raymar Drive in Albany for a dispute. Prior to deputies’ arrival, a male had left the residence on foot. Deputies located the male and identified him as John Thomas Merriman, age 23, of Nelsonville. Merriman was arrested for an active Athens County warrant. Merriman was transported to regional jail without incident.
7:08 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Units along with Sheriff Smith and Sgt. Childs made contact with suspicious persons on Campbell Street in The Plains. Consent to search was obtained and resulted in suspected Schedule IV narcotics and abuse instruments associated with the drug. Skyler Reardon, age 25, of The Plains, was arrested for an active Athens County warrant for theft. Seized items are being sent to a lab for testing and additional charges are expected pending results. Reardon was transported to regional jail without further incident.
