Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Oct. 11
12:50 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Elm Street in Millfield for a report of theft of medication. It was determined that someone had taken an elderly couple’s medication from their mailbox a few days prior. The complainant provided the reporting deputy with a receipt from the VA that was provided to her regarding what medication had been stolen.
1:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North McDonald Street in The Plains for a report of an inactive theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
5:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to North Coolville Ridge Road for a report of a suspicious person and a trespasser. Deputies eventually located the subject on the property of the caller. Deputies investigated the area and were made aware the same person had illegally entered a home located on Mansfield Road. David Young, age 50, of Athens was charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. He was transported to the regional jail without incident.
8:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies were at O’Bleness Hospital on an unrelated matter when advised of a possible child abuse incident. Deputies contacted Children Services. The case remains under investigation.
Saturday, Oct. 12
10:04 a.m., The Plains — The Plains Fire Department was requesting assistance with a fire located at Prokos Storage Units on Pine Street in The Plains. Deputies arrived on scene and two individuals found in the storage units were detained. Sharon Maffin, age 44, of New Marshfield was arrested for active warrants and Jason Love, age 41, of Nelsonville was transported to the hospital for an injury he sustained the day prior. The matter is under further investigation.
11:57 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road for a report of a small child that was found by himself. Deputies arrived on scene and located the child’s mother. Children Services was contacted, and an investigation is pending.
1:45 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road in Nelsonville for multiple individuals fighting in the roadway. Prior to deputy’s arrival, the situation had calmed down and everyone had separated. It was determined that a fake handgun had been pulled during the dispute and the handgun was collected along with another broken handgun one of the individuals said was pulled in the dispute. After photographs and statements were collected from the involved parties, deputies advised everyone to remain separated. Deputies will be conducting a follow up investigation.
2:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in report of harassment. The complainant stated that her ex-boyfriend has been contacting her and she wished for it to stop. This case remains under investigation.
6:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of theft. Deputies spoke with a complainant who stated that a female had taken approximately 10 Flexeril 10 mg pills from under his pillow. The complainant could only provide a first name of the alleged suspect and had no way of communicating with her. At this time the case will remain open, pending further information.
8:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Melnor Drive for a report of a suspicious male in a resident’s yard. The complainant stated that a male with a flashlight was standing in her yard when she arrived home. When asked what he was doing, the male cursed and walked away. Deputies were able to contact with the male in the roadway who was carrying three cans of beer and had a strong odor of alcohol on or about his persons. Upon a search of his persons, a bag containing marijuana was located. The male was then issued citations for public intoxication and possession of marijuana and released to a sober family member and taken home.
Monday, Oct. 14
8:01 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of harassment from a Pete Smith Road resident. Complainant advised someone has been blocking her driveway with logs. The case is under investigation.
9:05 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a North Plains Road apartment complex in reference to a physical dispute that had occurred. It was determined that the victim and suspect had been in a verbal argument that turned physical. Deputies found sufficient evidence to make an arrest for Domestic Violence. The suspect was placed under arrest and taken in front of Judge Grace to be seen on the charges.
11:49 a.m., Athens — Deputies as well as the Athens Police Department responded to Avon Place’s hiking trail entrance regarding an unknown male in the woods wearing only sleeping pants and no shirt rambling and yelling that he had used drugs and needed help. Deputies and officers searched the trails for a period until other reports of the same male came in stating he was behind Big Lots. Later reports then placed him near the house trailers near the OU Credit Union on East State Street. Officers and deputies were unable to locate the male.
3:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call regarding a vehicle on the side of Vore Ridge Road. Deputies learned the vehicle had run out of gas. Deputies were able to identify one of the passengers as having an active warrant for his arrest. Billy Joe Spears, age 44, of Millfield was placed under arrest for two active warrants and transported to the regional jail.
8:49 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Fairfield Street in Stewart for an alleged breaking and entering report. The caller stated that they returned home to find their camper door had been pried open. No items were reported missing. The caller believes the suspect may have been scared off by someone before they could take anything. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Oct. 14
8:22 a.m., Central Avenue — Officers took a report of a break-in at West Elementary School that took place overnight. An investigation is pending.
1:43 p.m., Court Street — APD responded to 85 N. Court St. in reference to a criminal damaging. A report was taken.
