Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, April 28
10:37 a.m., Nelsonville — A caller from Ten Spot RD, in Nelsonville, called in to report her mailbox being damaged throughout the night.
1:08 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly RD, in Nelsonville, for a report of an active dispute. Deputies investigated the scene and determined that the involved parties were involved in a physical dispute over property being taken from the residence. The subjects declined to pursue charges. The exiting party was served with a trespass complaint and exited the property with their belongings.
2:50 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to OH-681, in Albany, for a report of a suicidal female and a request for a well being check. Deputies were able to speak to the subject by phone and locate the subject at her residence. Deputies determined the subject met the criteria for a mental health screening and was transported to O'Bleness Hospital.
3:03 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies took a report in reference to a stolen motorcycle. Before deputies could arrive to speak with the complainant, the motorcycle was returned. The complainant wished to not file a report.
3:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies patrolled the area of Marshfield Road and Wooten Road, for a disabled vehicle. Deputies did not locate any disable vehicle near or off the roadway.
3:36 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report by phone regarding the damage of a mailbox. The complainant reported their mailbox was highly damaged and broken. They observed a large rock next to the damaged box, which was consistent with the damage observed. There were no witnesses to the event.
4:29 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Smith Street, in Chauncey, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and tagged it for 4-hour hold per the request of the property owner.
4:35 p.m., Buchtel — A male caller from Bessemer Rd, in Buchtel, reported having a book stolen from a bookshelf.
4:54 p.m., Nelsonville — A caller from Connett Rd, in Nelsonville, reported her and her mother's mailbox's had been damaged by a large rock.
5:03 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to OH-56, in New Marshfield, for a verbal dispute. The manager of the property stated that multiple subjects came to the park and were asked to leave. The manager requested a trespass complaint for the subjects on scene. Deputies attempted to locate the subject from the last known location and did not have success. This case was closed pending further contact with the suspects of the case.
6:15 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to the "Bud's One Stop", in Buchtel, after a patron located a baggy of suspected methamphetamines in the parking lot. Since there are no suspects, the drugs will be placed in temporary evidence for destruction.
7:00 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised of a suspicious vehicle / suspicious activity, at Athens Elementary School on Connett Rd, in The Plains. Dispatch advised the caller observed the activity /vehicle and followed the vehicle to Elliotsville Rd, where contact was lost. Deputies patrolled the school area and route that was observed and did not locate the vehicle or any criminal activity that may have occurred.
8:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to an Ohio Ave, in The Plains residence, on a report of a possible active dispute at the residence. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the residents who advised there was no dispute. They did advise they and their children were rather loud as they were trying to calm them down. With no dispute being located and no other criminal activity observed, deputies returned to patrol.
8:56 p.m., Guysville — A resident of Mill School Rd, in Guysville, called the Athens County Sheriff's Office reporting an inactive incident of Trespassing, that occurred earlier in the evening. A report was completed.
9:41 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Main St, in Millfield, on a well being check of a male whom the caller has not had contact with in several months, nor has other friends. Caller advised they attempted contact and had no contact at the residence. Deputies had no contact at the residence, however spoke to a family member who advised the male is no longer living at the residence and has had recent contact with him.
Thursday, April 29
1:32 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a residence in Alexander Township in reference to a reported domestic disturbance / injured person call. The victim was transported to hospital by EMS for a medical evaluation and if needed, medical treatment. The victim was given opportunity to make written or video statement about incident but declined to do so. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:21 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to SR 681 Albany on a request of an escort to a residence due to suspicious persons being seen in the caller’s driveway. Deputies escorted the caller and checked the residence and surrounding area and returned to patrol.
2:55 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust Street in Glouster for a suspicious person’s complaint. The caller reported that they could see four subjects walking up the street with a green flashlight. No other description was given. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with any subjects out on foot. With no evidence of any criminal act present, deputies resumed patrol.
4:29 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Valley Street in Trimble for a well-being check. The caller stated that her son has not responded to her texts or calls in a month. Deputies made contact with the male who advised that he was okay. No further action was taken.
6:03 p.m., Albany — A resident of Broad Street reported their bank account was compromised with unauthorized charges. A report was completed.
9:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to United Lane in Athens on a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Upon arriving on scene, the male then fled from deputies on foot, and was later located attempting to hide from deputies. Upon being placed under arrest, the male resisted deputies. Matthew L. Vance, age 22, of The Plains, was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
